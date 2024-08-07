B&N Reads, Fiction, We Recommend

What to Read Next: Women in Translation Month

By Isabelle McConville / August 7, 2024 at 1:12 am

Every August, we join booksellers across the country to celebrate Women in Translation Month. The official Women in Translation Month organization states, “Women in Translation seeks to rectify the imbalance in world literature, promoting women writers from across all walks of life, all languages, and all experiences.” Novels translated from French, Spanish, Japanese and more, these are books written by women from all over the globe. Join us in recognizing these incredible writers and stack up your TBR.

Toddler Hunting: And Other Stories

Paperback $18.95

Toddler Hunting: And Other Stories

Toddler Hunting: And Other Stories

By Taeko Kono
Translator Lucy North

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.95

Disconcerting and impossible to look away from, one of Japan’s most prestigious writers gives us a collection of stories ranging from the mundane to the downright eerie and unsettling.

Translated from the original Japanese by Lucy North.

Disconcerting and impossible to look away from, one of Japan’s most prestigious writers gives us a collection of stories ranging from the mundane to the downright eerie and unsettling.

Translated from the original Japanese by Lucy North.

Minor Detail

Paperback $15.95

Minor Detail

Minor Detail

By Adania Shibli
Translator Elisabeth Jaquette

In Stock Online

Paperback $15.95

A taut and concise work of fiction, Shibli strikes a balance of saying exactly what needs to be said to advance the plot while perfectly placing just the right amount of space so the reader can absorb the gravity of the story.

Translated from the original Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.

A taut and concise work of fiction, Shibli strikes a balance of saying exactly what needs to be said to advance the plot while perfectly placing just the right amount of space so the reader can absorb the gravity of the story.

Translated from the original Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette.

Lies and Sorcery

Paperback $24.95

Lies and Sorcery

Lies and Sorcery

By Elsa Morante
Translator Jenny McPhee

In Stock Online

Paperback $24.95

A defining work in the life of one of Italy’s most reputable authors, Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morante is a multigenerational tale of life, love and womanhood set on the shores of Sicily. This is the very novelist who inspired the works of Elena Ferrante.

Translated from the original Italian by Jenny McPhee

A defining work in the life of one of Italy’s most reputable authors, Lies and Sorcery by Elsa Morante is a multigenerational tale of life, love and womanhood set on the shores of Sicily. This is the very novelist who inspired the works of Elena Ferrante.

Translated from the original Italian by Jenny McPhee

Winter in Sokcho (National Book Award Winner)

Paperback $14.95

Winter in Sokcho (National Book Award Winner)

Winter in Sokcho (National Book Award Winner)

By Elisa Shua Dusapin
Translator Aneesa Abbas Higgins

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.95

A young woman gets swept up in the life of a cartoonist that comes into town and rooms in the guesthouse she runs with her mother. Alienation, identity and the persistently looming political conflict make this picturesque seaside inn feel distinctly off-kilter.

Translated from the original French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins.

A young woman gets swept up in the life of a cartoonist that comes into town and rooms in the guesthouse she runs with her mother. Alienation, identity and the persistently looming political conflict make this picturesque seaside inn feel distinctly off-kilter.

Translated from the original French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins.

I Who Have Never Known Men

Paperback $16.95

I Who Have Never Known Men

I Who Have Never Known Men

By Jacqueline Harpman
Translator Ros Schwartz
Afterword Sophie Mackintosh

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.95

I Who Have Never Known Men is a post-apocalyptic novel that has cemented itself as a classic of feminist literature. See the desolate world through the eyes of a young woman’s journey through entrapment and survival.

Translated from the original French by Ross Schwartz.

I Who Have Never Known Men is a post-apocalyptic novel that has cemented itself as a classic of feminist literature. See the desolate world through the eyes of a young woman’s journey through entrapment and survival.

Translated from the original French by Ross Schwartz.

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story

Hardcover $30.00

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story

The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story

By Olga Tokarczuk
Translator Antonia Lloyd-Jones

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

Critically acclaimed, award-winning author Olga Tokarczuk delivers a chilling story of a facility for tuberculosis patients — along with existential questions that are just as unnerving. This is a new parable that speaks to our times, like Blindness by Jose Samarago.

Translated from the original Polish by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.

Critically acclaimed, award-winning author Olga Tokarczuk delivers a chilling story of a facility for tuberculosis patients — along with existential questions that are just as unnerving. This is a new parable that speaks to our times, like Blindness by Jose Samarago.

Translated from the original Polish by Antonia Lloyd-Jones.

Tokyo Ueno Station (National Book Award Winner): A Novel

Paperback $16.49 $18.00

Tokyo Ueno Station (National Book Award Winner): A Novel

Tokyo Ueno Station (National Book Award Winner): A Novel

By Yu Miri
Translator Morgan Giles

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.49 $18.00

Narrated by a ghost, this unusual narrative written in a haunting and poetic voice is a fresh, subtly political take on class and memory, family and trauma. It’s all about the importance of human connection and the unending search for it. It may be short, but it packs an impactful dollop of meaning in its sparse pages.

Translated from the original Japanese by Morgan Giles.

Narrated by a ghost, this unusual narrative written in a haunting and poetic voice is a fresh, subtly political take on class and memory, family and trauma. It’s all about the importance of human connection and the unending search for it. It may be short, but it packs an impactful dollop of meaning in its sparse pages.

Translated from the original Japanese by Morgan Giles.

Kairos (International Booker Prize Winner)

Paperback $16.95

Kairos (International Booker Prize Winner)

Kairos (International Booker Prize Winner)

By Jenny Erpenbeck
Translator Michael Hofmann

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.95

Will you come to my funeral? Erpenbeck’s story of a long-running love affair (winner of the International Booker Prize and longlisted for the National Book Award for Translated Literature) appeals to readers of Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux (A Simple Passion, The Years) and Claire Messud’s latest, This Strange Eventful History.

Translated from the original German by Michael Hofmann.

Will you come to my funeral? Erpenbeck’s story of a long-running love affair (winner of the International Booker Prize and longlisted for the National Book Award for Translated Literature) appeals to readers of Nobel Laureate Annie Ernaux (A Simple Passion, The Years) and Claire Messud’s latest, This Strange Eventful History.

Translated from the original German by Michael Hofmann.

If Only

Paperback $19.95

If Only

If Only

By Vigdis Hjorth
Translator Charlotte Barslund

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.95

Who are we without passionate love, and do we need heartbreak to truly know ourselves? If Only chronicles one woman’s questions of life, love and existence during a torrid love affair.

Translated from the original Norwegian by Charlotte Barslund.

Who are we without passionate love, and do we need heartbreak to truly know ourselves? If Only chronicles one woman’s questions of life, love and existence during a torrid love affair.

Translated from the original Norwegian by Charlotte Barslund.

Our Share of Night

Paperback $18.99

Our Share of Night

Our Share of Night

By Mariana Enriquez
Translator Megan McDowell
Illustrator Pablo Gerardo Camacho

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

A haunting story of a broken family, Mariana Enriquez takes us to militarized Argentina to tell a terrifying tale of overcoming generational trauma in the form of an immortality-seeking bloodthirsty cult.

Translated from the original Spanish by Megan McDowell.

A haunting story of a broken family, Mariana Enriquez takes us to militarized Argentina to tell a terrifying tale of overcoming generational trauma in the form of an immortality-seeking bloodthirsty cult.

Translated from the original Spanish by Megan McDowell.

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder

By Asako Yuzuki
Translator Polly Barton

In Stock Online

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

Combining a distinct, offbeat literary style with a propulsive premise, Butter is perfect for fans of Killing Eve or Silence of the Lambs.

Translated from the original Japanese by Polly Barton.

Combining a distinct, offbeat literary style with a propulsive premise, Butter is perfect for fans of Killing Eve or Silence of the Lambs.

Translated from the original Japanese by Polly Barton.

Tender Is the Flesh

Paperback $16.19 $17.99

Tender Is the Flesh

Tender Is the Flesh

By Agustina Bazterrica
Translator Sarah Moses

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.19 $17.99

Prepare to be disturbed to your core by the sickening dystopia in which our characters are trapped and the depths of depravity they’ll reach.

Translated from the original Spanish by Sarah Moses.

Prepare to be disturbed to your core by the sickening dystopia in which our characters are trapped and the depths of depravity they’ll reach.

Translated from the original Spanish by Sarah Moses.