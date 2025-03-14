In Our Own Voices: 11 Excellent Fiction Audiobooks by Female Authors
To celebrate Women’s History Month, I am thrilled to curate a list of audiobooks featuring some of the freshest female voices in fiction. There is a little something for everyone here, from Historical Fiction celebrating the heroism of the women involved in the Vietnam War, a multigenerational Chinese American family saga, coming-of-age stories, as well as those of women facing midlife, a literary ghost story, and so much more!
Audiobook
$23.09
$32.99
The Women: A Novel
By
Kristin Hannah
Narrated by Julia Whelan , Kristin Hannah
Audiobook
$23.09
$32.99
Kristin Hannah’s The Women pulls back the curtain on the lesser-known stories of the women who served their country as nurses during the Vietnam War. Multiple Audie Award-winning narrator Julia Whelan brings to life the struggles of Army Nurse Corps member Frankie McGrath – both on the frontlines of the war, as well as in the changed country she finds when she returns home. You won’t soon forget the bravery and sacrifices made by Frankie and the women she served with during the conflict.
Audiobook $22.50
All Fours
By
Miranda July
Narrated by Miranda July
Audiobook $22.50
All Fours took the literary world by storm in 2024. A National Book Award finalist, this novel centers on an unnamed, middle-aged female narrator who completely upends her life and, in the process, finds a bold new way of living. Even if you’ve already read the book, the audiobook is a mind-altering experience unto itself, narrated by the author herself, the inimitable artist Miranda July.
Audiobook $25.00
Real Americans
By
Rachel Khong
Narrated by Louisa Zhu , Eric Yang , Eunice Wong
Audiobook $25.00
From the author of Goodbye Vitamin, Real Americans is a sweeping, multigenerational saga that asks if our destinies are predetermined, or if we can make our own futures. Told from multiple perspectives, it’s narrated by a full cast for a truly immersive experience. This is a family whose story you will want to know.
Audiobook
$21.05
$25.99
Swift River (B&N Discover Prize Winner)
By
Essie Chambers
Narrated by Shayna Small , Janina Edwards , Robin Miles
Audiobook
$21.05
$25.99
The winner of the Barnes & Noble 2024 Discover Prize, Swift River is a warm, engaging coming-of-age story set in 1980s New England. After her father goes missing, Diamond Newberry is struggling to find her place in her community, as she is now the only Black person in her town. When a letter from her aunt arrives, revealing a family history she knew nothing about, Diamond finds herself on a journey of self-discovery. Diamond has one of the freshest, funniest voices in years, and Shayna Small’s narration captures her spunk and humor perfectly.
Audiobook $27.99
The Sentence
By
Louise Erdrich
Narrated by Louise Erdrich
Audiobook $27.99
There’s a reason that Louise Erdrich has won both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, and The Sentence, read by the author, demonstrates that talent at full force. The Sentence is a joy for bibliophiles – it is the story of a Minneapolis bookstore, which happens to be haunted by its most annoying customer, and the formerly incarcerated bookseller who is trying to solve the mystery of this haunting. Erdrich’s engaging narration of this quirky cast of characters is a joy to listen to.
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
Blue Sisters (A Read with Jenna Pick)
By
Coco Mellors
Narrated by Kit Griffiths
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
With Blue Sisters, Coco Mellors brings us a gorgeous meditation on sisterhood and grief. Avery, Bonnie, and Lucky Blue are reeling after the unexpected death of their sister, Nicky. They find themselves together for the first time in years to stop the sale of the New York City apartment where they were raised. Old wounds resurface, and the sisters must work their way back to each other – and to themselves. Kit Griffiths’ sharp, empathetic narration rings true for these sisters’ reunion and reckoning.
Audiobook
$20.92
$22.50
Good Dirt: A Novel
By
Charmaine Wilkerson
Narrated by January LaVoy
Audiobook
$20.92
$22.50
The author of Black Cake returns with a multigenerational story that spans centuries and continents. It’s the story of the Freemans, an affluent Black family, whose lives are shattered by a shocking act of violence. When their daughter, Ebby, finds herself the subject of media scrutiny once again, she flees to France but is unable to escape her family’s past. But the Freemans’ past just might hold the key to Ebby’s future. January LaVoy proves here why she has earned AudioFile Magazine’s Golden Voice narrator distinction, as she perfectly captures the heartbreak, joy, and resilience of Ebby Freeman and her family.
Audiobook
$20.24
$26.99
Anita de Monte Laughs Last (Reese's Book Club Pick)
By
Xochitl Gonzalez
Narrated by Jessica Pimentel , Jonathan Gregg , Stacy Gonzalez
Audiobook
$20.24
$26.99
The latest novel from Xochitl Gonzalez, author of Olga Dies Dreaming, a Barnes & Noble Discover pick, is a rollicking ride that asks whose art is remembered, and why. Loosely based on the life of artist Ana Mendieta, Anita de Monte Laughs Last is the story of Raquel, who feels quite out of place on her privileged college campus until she becomes involved romantically with another student. When she discovers the long-forgotten work of artist Anita de Monte, who died under mysterious circumstances, she starts to question the dynamics of her relationship, which feels eerily similar to the one Anita was in before she died. Read by three accomplished narrators, Jessica Pimentel gives a tour de force performance as Anita.
Audiobook
$17.50
$25.00
We All Live Here: A Novel
By
Jojo Moyes
Narrated by Jenna Coleman
Audiobook
$17.50
$25.00
Jojo Moyes brings us a warm, funny novel about a family piecing itself back together with We All Live Here. Full of her signature wit and charm, this cast of characters will have you rooting for them to find their way back together. Narrator Jenna Coleman brings a delightful warmth to this story of fracture and forgiveness.
Audiobook
$20.46
$22.00
Deep Cuts: A Novel
By
Holly Brickley
Narrated by Jayme Mattler
Audiobook
$20.46
$22.00
It is hard to believe that this is Holly Brickley’s debut novel. It centers on Percy, a young woman with strong opinions about music – but no discernible talent – and the partnership she forms with a singer-songwriter that spans cities and years. Indulge your early 00s nostalgia with this novel that asks big questions about talent, obsession, longing, and what it takes to find your own voice. Jayme Mattler’s narration will have you wanting to listen to this one on repeat.
Audiobook $27.99
Tom Lake
By
Ann Patchett
Narrated by Meryl Streep
Audiobook $27.99
Ann Patchett delivered another instant classic with Tom Lake. Listeners will be swept up by Meryl Streep’s peerless narration as Lara, whose daughters have returned home to the family orchard during the pandemic and asked her to recount her past relationship with a now famous actor, Peter Duke. As Lara tells the story of her romance with Duke during a regional production of Our Town, she and her daughters all find themselves examining their lives and relationships, reconsidering everything they thought they knew. This is a wonderful meditation on love, family, and the lives our parents lead before we were born.
