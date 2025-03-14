By Xochitl Gonzalez

The latest novel from Xochitl Gonzalez, author of Olga Dies Dreaming, a Barnes & Noble Discover pick, is a rollicking ride that asks whose art is remembered, and why. Loosely based on the life of artist Ana Mendieta, Anita de Monte Laughs Last is the story of Raquel, who feels quite out of place on her privileged college campus until she becomes involved romantically with another student. When she discovers the long-forgotten work of artist Anita de Monte, who died under mysterious circumstances, she starts to question the dynamics of her relationship, which feels eerily similar to the one Anita was in before she died. Read by three accomplished narrators, Jessica Pimentel gives a tour de force performance as Anita.