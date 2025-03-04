The 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction Longlist

We’re thrilled to celebrate 30 years of the Women’s Prize for Fiction! Established in 1996, the Women’s Prize for Fiction is meant to “highlight and remedy the imbalance in coverage, respect and reverence given to women writers versus their male peers, creating a platform for exceptional writing by women to shine.” With previous winners like Ann Patchett, Maggie O’Farrell, Zadie Smith, Barbara Kingsolver, Ruth Ozeki, Tayari Jones, A.M. Homes and more, the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been awarded to some of our favorite writers.

Check out the longlist and meet back here on April 2nd to find out which books made the shortlist. Without further ado, here are this year’s contenders:

Crooked Seeds: A Novel by Karen Jennings. Deidre van Deventer receives a call that changes her life — and everything she thought she knew about her family. Captivating and cunning, this is the story of one woman's legacy in post-apartheid South Africa.

All Fours by Miranda July. A fever dream of a coming-of-middle-age novel by the celebrated artist and author, Miranda July. It is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. This is a reawakening and an examination of domestic liberty that readers will fly through. Hear more from Miranda on Poured Over.

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden. Obsession, desire and pain are at war in this literary still-life that takes place at an isolated house in the 1960s, where memories still shape and haunt emotional boundaries. Beautifully written with exacting, atmospheric prose, this is a remarkable debut.

Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club) by Elizabeth Strout. The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time. The best part? We're heading back to the town of Crosby, Maine.

Good Girl: A Novel by Aria Aber. A stunning coming-of-age novel featuring the daughter of Afghan immigrants set against the backdrop of Berlin's creative scene. Meet Aria on Poured Over.

Nesting: A Novel by Roisín O'Donnell. Nesting is a haunting depiction of resilience, motherhood, courage and hope. Roisín O'Donnell tells the story of a woman's survival against abuse and homelessness in this terrifying and triumphant debut novel.

Fundamentally: A Novel by Nussaibah Younis. Gripping, evocative and unforgettable, Fundamentally follows one woman's mission to rehabilitate ISIS brides in Iraq. With two unenthusiastic colleagues and a refugee she's determined to save, Dr. Amin fears she might be in over her head.

The Persians: A Novel by Sanam Mahloudji. Intricate, captivating and complex, this is a multigenerational family saga centered on the unforgettable women of the Valiat family from a Pushcart Prize-winning author.

The Dream Hotel (Read with Jenna Pick) by Laila Lalami. Engrossing, dystopian and dire, acclaimed author Laila Lalami's latest is a story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. This one is great for fans of The Memory Police and I Who Have Never Known Men. Meet Laila on the Poured Over.

Dream Count: A Novel by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. A beloved and critically-acclaimed author with an ever-growing social media following returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race.

The Ministry of Time: A Novel by Kaliane Bradley. Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders, and is a terrific pleasure to read.

The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds. A remarkable debut detailing one suffocating summer in 1920s France. Lucy Seeds tells the story of a journalist uncovering the mysteries of an artist's life and getting to know his enigmatic niece.

We’d also like to congratulate Rose Ruane’s Birding, Rosanna Pike’s A Little Trickerie, Jenni Daiches’ Somewhere Else, and Saraid de Silva’s Amma for making the longlist.