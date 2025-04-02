The 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist
The 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist is finally here — and it’s a doozy! With previous winners like Ann Patchett, Maggie O’Farrell, Zadie Smith, Barbara Kingsolver, Ruth Ozeki, Tayari Jones, A.M. Homes and more, the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been awarded to some of our favorite writers, and this year is no exception. Check out the finalists — and their accompanying Poured Over episodes and B&N Reads essays — and meet back here on June 12th to celebrate this year’s winner.
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
All Fours
All Fours
By Miranda July
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
A fever dream of a coming-of-middle-age novel by the celebrated artist and author, Miranda July. It is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. This is a reawakening and an examination of domestic liberty that readers will fly through.
Hear more from Miranda on Poured Over.
A fever dream of a coming-of-middle-age novel by the celebrated artist and author, Miranda July. It is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. This is a reawakening and an examination of domestic liberty that readers will fly through.
Hear more from Miranda on Poured Over.
Hardcover $28.99
The Safekeep
The Safekeep
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Obsession, desire and pain are at war in this literary still-life that takes place at an isolated house in the 1960s, where memories still shape and haunt emotional boundaries. Beautifully written with exacting, atmospheric prose, this is a remarkable debut.
Read Yael’s B&N Reads essay here.
Obsession, desire and pain are at war in this literary still-life that takes place at an isolated house in the 1960s, where memories still shape and haunt emotional boundaries. Beautifully written with exacting, atmospheric prose, this is a remarkable debut.
Read Yael’s B&N Reads essay here.
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
The Persians: A Novel
The Persians: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
Intricate, captivating and complex, this is a multigenerational family saga centered on the unforgettable women of the Valiat family from a Pushcart Prize-winning author.
Read Sanam’s exclusive essay for B&N Reads here.
Intricate, captivating and complex, this is a multigenerational family saga centered on the unforgettable women of the Valiat family from a Pushcart Prize-winning author.
Read Sanam’s exclusive essay for B&N Reads here.
Hardcover $28.00
Fundamentally: A Novel
Fundamentally: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Gripping, evocative and unforgettable, Fundamentally follows one woman’s mission to rehabilitate ISIS brides in Iraq. With two unenthusiastic colleagues and a refugee she’s determined to save, Dr. Amin fears she might be in over her head.
Gripping, evocative and unforgettable, Fundamentally follows one woman’s mission to rehabilitate ISIS brides in Iraq. With two unenthusiastic colleagues and a refugee she’s determined to save, Dr. Amin fears she might be in over her head.
Hardcover $29.00
Good Girl: A Novel
Good Girl: A Novel
By Aria Aber
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A stunning coming-of-age novel featuring the daughter of Afghan immigrants set against the backdrop of Berlin’s creative scene.
Meet Aria on Poured Over.
A stunning coming-of-age novel featuring the daughter of Afghan immigrants set against the backdrop of Berlin’s creative scene.
Meet Aria on Poured Over.
Hardcover $30.00
Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club)
Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time. The best part? We’re heading back to the town of Crosby, Maine.
Listen in to Elizabeth Strout on Poured Over.
The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time. The best part? We’re heading back to the town of Crosby, Maine.
Listen in to Elizabeth Strout on Poured Over.