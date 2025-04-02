Awards, B&N Reads, Fiction, We Recommend

The 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction Shortlist

By Isabelle McConville / April 2, 2025 at 9:31 am

The 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist is finally here — and it’s a doozy! With previous winners like Ann Patchett, Maggie O’Farrell, Zadie Smith, Barbara Kingsolver, Ruth Ozeki, Tayari Jones, A.M. Homes and more, the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been awarded to some of our favorite writers, and this year is no exception. Check out the finalists — and their accompanying Poured Over episodes and B&N Reads essays — and meet back here on June 12th to celebrate this year’s winner.

All Fours

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

All Fours

All Fours

By Miranda July

In Stock Online

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00

A fever dream of a coming-of-middle-age novel by the celebrated artist and author, Miranda July. It is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. This is a reawakening and an examination of domestic liberty that readers will fly through.

Hear more from Miranda on Poured Over.

The Safekeep

Hardcover $28.99

The Safekeep

The Safekeep

By Yael van der Wouden

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.99

Obsession, desire and pain are at war in this literary still-life that takes place at an isolated house in the 1960s, where memories still shape and haunt emotional boundaries. Beautifully written with exacting, atmospheric prose, this is a remarkable debut.

Read Yael’s B&N Reads essay here.

The Persians: A Novel

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

The Persians: A Novel

The Persians: A Novel

By Sanam Mahloudji

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99

Intricate, captivating and complex, this is a multigenerational family saga centered on the unforgettable women of the Valiat family from a Pushcart Prize-winning author.

Read Sanam’s exclusive essay for B&N Reads here.

Fundamentally: A Novel

Hardcover $28.00

Fundamentally: A Novel

Fundamentally: A Novel

By Nussaibah Younis

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.00

Gripping, evocative and unforgettable, Fundamentally follows one woman’s mission to rehabilitate ISIS brides in Iraq. With two unenthusiastic colleagues and a refugee she’s determined to save, Dr. Amin fears she might be in over her head.

Good Girl: A Novel

Hardcover $29.00

Good Girl: A Novel

Good Girl: A Novel

By Aria Aber

In Stock Online

Hardcover $29.00

A stunning coming-of-age novel featuring the daughter of Afghan immigrants set against the backdrop of Berlin’s creative scene.

Meet Aria on Poured Over.

Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club)

Hardcover $30.00

Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club)

Tell Me Everything (Oprah's Book Club)

By Elizabeth Strout

In Stock Online

Hardcover $30.00

The ultimate Elizabeth Strout story: Lucy Barton and Olive Kitteridge teaching us about ourselves, one page at a time. The best part? We’re heading back to the town of Crosby, Maine.

Listen in to Elizabeth Strout on Poured Over.

