Celebrate Black History Month With These YA Books
History, horror, romance, and fantasy all collide in this roundup of spectacular Young Adult books. From heart wrenching historical fiction debuts to bone chilling horror and sweeping fantasies, these books by Black authors are must-reads. Each one is perfect to enjoy with friends, family, and classmates. So, pick up a copy and get ready for masterful stories that will stick with you.
The Davenports (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)
Travel back to Chicago in 1910 with this swoony read that looks back on an often-overlooked period of African American history. With four determined and passionate young Black women taking charge of their lives (and hearts), The Davenports is inspired by the real-life story of C.R. Patterson and his family. Meet Olivia, Helen, Amy-Rose, and Ruby as their intertwined love lives take center stage in this delightful debut.
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
What happens when ex-best friends sign up for the same outdoor survival course? Romance, of course. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a fresh, clever, rom-com about igniting a spark with the person who’s been in front of you all along. Talia Hibbert crosses over into the YA space with this swoony adventure that will make you laugh out loud as Bradley and Celine muddle through their rocky past and terrain.
Legendborn
Southern Black Girl Magic meets Arthurian Legend in this unputdownable contemporary fantasy from newcomer Tracy Deonn. Rife with edge-of-your-seat suspense, lush world-building and intricate plot details, Legendborn also adeptly weaves in important commentary on the history of racism in the American South and the effects of that trauma and grief today. Simply put: This book is not to be missed. Plus, the stunning sequel, Bloodmarked, is already out and adds to this world in spectacular ways that will leave your head spinning!
Whiteout
Dhonielle Clayton , Tiffany D. Jackson Nic Stone , Angie Thomas , Ashley Woodfolk , Nicola Yoon
Snowstorms in Atlanta are rare, but not as rare as the masterful storytelling prowess of authors Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon. This enchanting novel featuring six interconnected stories of young Black love is sure to warm readers’ hearts as they stay cozy this winter.
The Weight of Blood
Get ready to sleep with your lights on because Tiffany D. Jackson has returned with another horror novel that will make shivers rip down readers’ spines. Tackling America’s history and legacy of racism through a Georgian high school’s first integrated prom, The Weight of Blood will chill anyone reading Maddy’s story and as they learn about the bullying video that starts it all.
The Black Kids
Whether you were an adult, a child or just a thought, the 1991 beating of Rodney King by the LAPD was undoubtedly one of the earliest displays of racial injustice to be televised since the civil rights movement. With honesty and heart, this indelible coming-of-age story explores issues of race, class and violence as seen through the eyes of a teenage girl within a city on fire. Christina Hammonds Reed’s debut novel The Black Kids is perfect for fans of The Hate U Give and Dear Martin
We Deserve Monuments
For fans of The Black Kids, We Deserve Monuments is an astounding YA debut about intergenerational trauma, first love, and how far the past can bury the truth. With a riveting mystery that will leave you breathless to the very end, Jas Hammonds will transport you to this small southern town and all its stark truths.
Love Radio
What happens when a girl who hates all things romance catches the eye of a self-professed love expert? They fall in love, of course. Fans of Nicola Yoon will swoon over this charming debut about what happens when you let first love take hold.
Promise Boys
Perfect for fans of One of Us Is Lying, Nick Brooks’s Promise Boys will keep readers on the edge of their seats. When three students at Urban Promise Prep School are accused of murdering their principal, they must clear their names. Maintaining their innocence, they band together to try to track down the real killer before they’re arrested. Ominous, captivating, and exhilarating, this book will leave readers contemplating its story long after they’ve finished it. If you’re looking for an excellent audiobook to listen to, this one comes with a full cast, bringing the story to life and straight to your ears.
The Black Queen
Fast-paced, thought-provoking, and completely unputdownable, The Black Queen is a thrill ride from start to finish that doesn’t shy away from timely topics like systemic racism and white privilege. This contemporary thriller written by a real-life crime reporter is deserving of a spot on everyone’s TBR.
Within These Wicked Walls: A Novel
An Ethiopian inspired Jane Eyre retelling, Within These Wicked Walls is simultaneously horrifying and romantic with a dash of witchcraft. When Andromeda, an exorcist hired to cleanse households of the Evil Eye, is thrown out by her mentor before earning her license, she must find a well-connected individual to vouch for her abilities. Eccentric Magnus Rochester becomes that individual, and she takes the job despite his demands. Action-packed and creepy, Within These Wicked Walls is a must-read for anyone wanting a spooky, swoony read.
This Poison Heart
From the author of Cinderella Is Dead comes a contemporary fantasy about Briseis, a girl able to take tiny seeds and grow them into plants with rich blooms. When Bri inherits her aunt’s dilapidated estate, she hopes that being surrounded by plants and flowers, she’ll be able to learn to control her gift. Once there, though, she finds that the inheritance is much more sinister than she ever expected. Enchanting and mysterious, This Poison Heart brings elements of Greek mythology into this modern tale and will captivate readers.
