Celebrate Black History Month With These YA Books

Perfect for fans of One of Us Is Lying, Nick Brooks’s Promise Boys will keep readers on the edge of their seats. When three students at Urban Promise Prep School are accused of murdering their principal, they must clear their names. Maintaining their innocence, they band together to try to track down the real killer before they’re arrested. Ominous, captivating, and exhilarating, this book will leave readers contemplating its story long after they’ve finished it. If you’re looking for an excellent audiobook to listen to, this one comes with a full cast, bringing the story to life and straight to your ears.