By Jessica Goodman

They Wish They Were Us was our first introduction to Jessica Goodman’s talents, and with The Legacies coming this July, it’s a perfect time to catch up on her books. When three best friends spend the summer as counselors at an elite camp, the secrets they’re keeping might just be their undoing — especially when a dead body turns up in the middle of the lake. The Counselors is a story you’ll want to block out a full day to read — it’s so good you won’t be able to put it down!