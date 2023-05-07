Secrets, Slashers, and Sleuths: 12 YA Mysteries and Thrillers to Book Your Summer
Trust your gut, uncover the clues, and dive into pulse-pounding page-turners this summer. From vacations gone wrong to secrets and blackmail with deadly repercussions, these twelve young adult books will keep you on your toes through every plot twist and hair-raising situation the characters find themselves in.
Kill Joy: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Novella
Kill Joy: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Novella
Anyone who has flown through Pip’s detective cases in Holly Jackson’s beloved series will adore this novella chronicling her first. When she joins in on her friend’s murder-mystery party, she finds herself compelled to discover the culprit, but that’s not the only riddle bouncing around in her brain. Serving as a prequel to A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Kill Joy is a fast-paced whodunit that will keep readers guessing.
The Black Queen
The Black Queen
By Jumata Emill
A chilling story about the death of the first Black homecoming queen at Lovett High, The Black Queen is perfect for fans of Grown and One of Us is Lying. Determined to find Nova’s killer, Duchess befriends the girl she thinks is guilty — the one with a family legacy of homecoming regency. Full of intense twists and turns, Jumata Emill’s debut is one we can’t stop thinking about — so much so that we shortlisted it for our Children’s & YA Book Awards.
Going Dark
Going Dark
An influencer’s vacation goes horribly awry in Melissa de la Cruz’s Going Dark. When Amelia Ashley vanishes while on a trip with her boyfriend, he becomes a prime suspect, she turns into a trending hashtag and the internet begins to speculate about what might have happened to her. Utilizing social media posts, diary entries and firsthand accounts, this is a riveting read perfect for fans of I Killed Zoe Spanos and They Wish They Were Us.
The Counselors
The Counselors
They Wish They Were Us was our first introduction to Jessica Goodman’s talents, and with The Legacies coming this July, it’s a perfect time to catch up on her books. When three best friends spend the summer as counselors at an elite camp, the secrets they’re keeping might just be their undoing — especially when a dead body turns up in the middle of the lake. The Counselors is a story you’ll want to block out a full day to read — it’s so good you won’t be able to put it down!
How We Fall Apart
How We Fall Apart
By Katie Zhao
Fans of Karen McManus and Ace of Spades will be captivated by How We Fall Apart. When four students are implicated in the death of their former friend, they find themselves pulled together by the secrets they hold close — ones that could ruin their academic standing and reputations. Katie Zhao’s YA debut is an unforgettable page-turner that explores the pressures that Asian American students face in academia, especially at elite prep schools.
Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars
Family of Liars: The Prequel to We Were Liars
By E. Lockhart
E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars took the world by storm, and this prequel proves to us again exactly why. Travel to Beechwood Island for a summer of Sinclair family secrets where scandal, betrayal, and mistakes permeate the tale of this generation’s jealousy, guilt and family loyalty. Beautifully devastating, Family of Liars speeds ahead at a breakneck pace, so watch your fingers — you don’t want any papercuts!
Four Found Dead
Four Found Dead
Is there anything more eerie than an abandoned mall? Natalie D. Richards argues that the only thing scarier would be a murderer loose in it while a small band of coworkers fight for survival. Eight employees might be closing the mall’s movie theater for the last time, but the next morning there will be Four Found Dead in this horrifying slasher.
One of Us Is Next: The Sequel to One of Us Is Lying
One of Us Is Next: The Sequel to One of Us Is Lying
Karen McManus gets better and better with every book she writes, and with One of Us Is Back coming in July, it’s time to pick up the first two books in the series. This breathtaking sequel to One of Us Is Lying returns us to Bayview to meet another group of students trying to survive a dangerous game full of gossip and secrets with grave repercussions. This high-stakes thriller is the perfect story to get you ready for the third Bayview mystery.
The Night in Question
The Night in Question
By Kathleen Glasgow , Liz Lawson
Liz Lawson and Kathleen Glasgow became the duo of our dreams last year when they released The Agathas, one of our YA Book Club picks, and their amateur sleuths have returned for another murder-mystery. When Alice stumbles upon a crime scene that the police are sure is an open-and-shut case, she and Iris aren’t so positive. The two team up to solve the homicide and uncover what really happened in the town’s most infamous death. Full of their signature snark, The Night in Question is a delightful novel perfect for fans of whodunits and puzzling clues.
The Obsession
The Obsession
Jessie Q. Sutanto will keep readers flying through these pages full of obsession and revenge. While Logan believes that he’s a romantic, researching the girl of his dreams by watching her through a hidden camera, Delilah is tired of men trying to control her — and she’s going to make it stop, no matter the cost. You’ll be hooked by this tense and dramatic story perfect for fans of Netflix’s You.
No Way Home
No Way Home
By Jody Feldman
A summer exchange program triggers a heart-pounding adventure for one American in this intense journey through Italy. When Tess is selected to study abroad, she doesn’t expect to be at the center of a hostage situation. In order to save her parents, she must complete a set of crimes on behalf of her host family. This thriller is the type of summer read that will keep your pulse elevated from the first page to the last.
That Weekend
That Weekend
By Kara Thomas
From the author of The Cheerleaders, we get That Weekend — a girls’ trip gone wrong. What was supposed to be the perfect post-prom getaway has turned into a nightmare when one girl wakes up bloodied on a hiking trail without her friends — or her memories. With two others missing, everyone wants answers, and she’s not sure she truly wants to remember. This bold and ruthless thriller is an all-consuming story you’ll want to read in one sitting.
