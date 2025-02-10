What to Read Next: YA Romance

February 14th is just around the corner, and while you figure out your plans for that special day, consider one of our favorite recommendations: spend the day with those feel-good, butterfly-inducing vibes you can only get from YA romance. Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to kick back with a sugary sweet romance — and these books are just what we need. With some of our favorite tropes like fake dating, enemies-to-lovers, opposites attract and more, we’ve got something for every reader.

Better Than Revenge by Kasie West. Podcasting and football might not go hand-in-hand, but Finley is determined to best her ex in both — with a little help along the way. With new love and a healthy dose of sweet revenge, this swoony tale is a perfect 10 for readers of Alice Osman and Casey McQuiston.

Everything I Promised You (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Katy Upperman. Everyone knows Lia and Beck are supposed to be together forever — so how is she supposed to move on with her life after his sudden death? For fans of A Thousand Boy Kisses and If Only I Had Told Her, this is a guaranteed tearjerker centered on a girl grappling with heartbreak and new love.

The Heartbreakers (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Ali Novak. Wielding heart and humor to form a refreshing and joyous YA rom-com, Ali Novak continues to showcase just how readily her characters win over readers.

The Do-Over (B&N Exclusive Edition) by Lynn Painter. A Valentine's Day version of Groundhog Day, The Do-Over by Lynn Painter is an absolute delight. Get ready for this brilliant, funny, and larger than life story about a girl who endures the worst Valentine's Day ever only to relive it over and over.

Bingsu for Two by Sujin Witherspoon. Slow-burn, fake dating and opposites attract? We can't get enough. Bingsu for Two is sweeter than your favorite pastry — get ready to share this one with all your friends.