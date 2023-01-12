Our Syllabus is Full of These Collegiate Young Adult Novels

Rainbow Rowell

College is a time for self-discovery, for stepping out on one’s own, and for leaning into the passions that light you up, and no story will remind readers of this better than Fangirl. Cath is a huge Simon Snow fan whose love of the fandom has been a big part of her and Wren, her twin’s, relationship. But when they head off to school, Wren tells Cath that she doesn’t want to be roommates. As Cath steps out of her home and onto campus, she finds herself entirely out of her comfort zone and wondering if she can make it on her own.