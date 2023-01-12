Our Syllabus is Full of These Collegiate Young Adult Novels
Whether you’re nostalgic for it or anticipating it, college is at the heart of many memories and friendships. If you’re preparing to go for the first time, returning to it, or simply reminiscing on good times, grab your backpacks, shower caddies, and any other dorm essentials because we’re heading off to college with these young adult novels.
Begin Again: A Novel
Begin Again: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Author Emma Lord is back with another romantic page turner, this time set against the backdrop of one of life’s biggest adventures – college. This heartfelt story of self-discovery and unexpected love is sure to make readers laugh, cry, and everything in between. Andie is a planner and transferring from her community college to the hyper competitive Blue Ridge State was at the top of her college plan alongside majoring in psychology and maintaining her lifelong goal of being a self-help guru. But when she arrives on campus, she finds that things don’t always go according to plan. Luckily for her that’s often when life surprises us most and reminds us of what we’re made of.
Emergency Contact
Emergency Contact
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Penny and Sam have spent their entire lives underwhelmed and often disappointed by their family, friends, schools and everything in between. After a chance encounter, they develop a strictly text-based relationship, supporting each other through the ups and downs of their messy lives from behind the safety of their phone screens. This poignant story tackles real-life matters like anxiety, depression and, of course, budding romance in a relatable and honest way.
Fangirl
Fangirl
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
College is a time for self-discovery, for stepping out on one’s own, and for leaning into the passions that light you up, and no story will remind readers of this better than Fangirl. Cath is a huge Simon Snow fan whose love of the fandom has been a big part of her and Wren, her twin’s, relationship. But when they head off to school, Wren tells Cath that she doesn’t want to be roommates. As Cath steps out of her home and onto campus, she finds herself entirely out of her comfort zone and wondering if she can make it on her own.
Again, but Better: A Novel
Again, but Better: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.49
$11.99
A story full of bravery, self-discovery, and second chances, Again, but Better is perfect for anyone who has ever doubted themselves or dreamed of starting over. Shane’s college experience has the makings of greatness … if your only focus is parental happiness and good grades. But the mundane nature of focusing solely on classes has her desperate to shake it up, and what better way than moving to London for a semester? With making friendships, romance, and adventure at the center of her attention, Shane soon realizes that living outside your bubble comes with its own challenges.
Admission
Admission
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
Admittedly, this is a book taking place just before college, but with its riveting take on the admissions scandal that took over the news cycle for months, Admission will have readers entranced from start to finish. When privileged Chloe Wynn Berringer opens her front door and finds FBI agents on the other side with guns at the ready, arresting her B list celebrity mother, her life as she knew it comes crashing down. Facing a bribery scandal and the potential for charges of her own, Chloe must reckon with what happened and her own guilt in the process as the things she took for granted slip away.
This Is Not a Personal Statement
This Is Not a Personal Statement
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This contemporary YA novel is perfect for readers of Admission and Time of Our Lives as a teen forges her own admissions letter after getting rejected from her dream college so that she doesn’t have to deal with the repercussions that come with not getting in. Her plan? To head to Delmont University, pass as a student for a semester, and reapply for the spring semester before she’s caught. But the longer she’s there posing as a student, the harder it is to keep up the ruse, and she wonders if she truly wants the dream she’s worked towards her entire life.
Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman
Required Reading for the Disenfranchised Freshman
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
A stunning debut novel about the racism on elite college campuses, freshman Savannah Howard’s discovery of her university’s racist past will linger in readers’ minds long after they’ve finished. Savannah’s plan was to attend an HBCU, but after receiving a full ride to the ivy league Wooddale University, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity. It’s not long before she faces microaggressions due to racism and elitism, but when a statue is vandalized with blackface, Savannah unearths Wooddale’s history and wondering what the cost of exposing it will be.
Loveless
Loveless
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$14.99
$18.99
Despite being an avid fan of romance stories, 18-year-old Georgia has never felt the pull to romance herself. During her first year at university with friends old and new, Georgia learns that love can exist in many forms. This sweet and funny coming-of-age story is a must-read for fans of Oseman’s Heartstopper series.
We Are Okay
We Are Okay
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.99
$10.99
College, grief, and new starts collide in Nina LaCour’s We Are Okay. Marin hasn’t reached out to anyone from home since she moved across the country to her college in New York. Even with the distance, she still feels the grief and life she tried to outrun. When her best friend Mabel comes to visit for winter break, Marin must face everything she’s been avoiding. Her old life, what happened in those final weeks, and the loneliness that’s embedded itself deep into her soul.
Freshmen
Freshmen
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
For fans of Emergency Contact and Fresh, Freshmen gives a hilarious and accurate portrayal of a freshman year of college. Phoebe is thrilled for all the promises university life will bring: no curfew, independence, and her longtime crush, Luke. When Luke arrives on campus, he never intended for it to be so transformative, but he finds himself dumping his longtime girlfriend … and that’s just the beginning. When the two finally start to hook up, drama hits the fan with rumors, compromising photos, and confusing feelings. Will they make it through freshman year?
