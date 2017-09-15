The 2017 National Book Award Longlists: Fiction

All through this week, the National Book Foundation is announcing the “Longlist” nominees for its 2017 National Book Awards in the categories of Young Peoples’ Literature, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction. Today, the ten nominees for the National Book Award in Fiction are announced. The finalists in all categories will be named on October 4, and the award winners named at a ceremony on November 15, 2017.

In alphabetical order by author, here are the books named to the Longlist for Fiction:

Elliot Ackerman, Dark at the Crossing (Knopf / Penguin Random House)

Daniel Alarcón, The King Is Always Above the People: Stories (Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House)

Charmaine Craig, Miss Burma (Grove Press / Grove Atlantic)

Jennifer Egan, Manhattan Beach (Scribner / Simon & Schuster)

Lisa Ko, The Leavers (Algonquin Books / Workman Publishing)

Min Jin Lee, Pachinko (Grand Central Publishing / Hachette Book Group)

Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties: Stories (Graywolf Press)

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, A Kind of Freedom Counterpoint Press

Jesmyn Ward, Sing, Unburied, Sing (Scribner / Simon & Schuster)

Carol Zoref, Barren Island (New Issues Poetry & Prose)