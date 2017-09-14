The 2017 National Book Award Longlists: Nonfiction

All through this week, the National Book Foundation is announcing the “Longlist” nominees for its 2017 National Book Awards in the categories of Young Peoples’ Literature, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction. Today, the ten nominees for the National Book Award in Nonfiction are announced. And stay tuned — the finalists will be named on October 4, and the award winners named at a ceremony on November 15, 2017.

In alphabetical order by author, here are the books named to the Longlist for Nonfiction:

Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge (Atria/37 INK/Simon & Schuster)

Frances FitzGerald, The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America (Simon & Schuster)

James Forman, Jr., Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America (Farrar, Straus & Giroux / Macmillan Publishers)

Masha Gessen, The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia (Riverhead Books /Penguin Random House)

David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Doubleday /Penguin Random House)

Naomi Klein, No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need (Haymarket Books)

Nancy MacLean, Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America (Viking /Penguin Random House)

Richard Rothstein, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America (Liveright /W. W. Norton & Company)

Timothy B. Tyson, The Blood of Emmett Till (Simon & Schuster)

Kevin Young, Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News (Graywolf Press)