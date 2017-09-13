The 2017 National Book Award Longlists: Poetry

All through this week, the National Book Foundation is announcing the “Longlist” nominees for its 2017 National Book Awards in the categories of Young Peoples’ Literature, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction. Today, the ten nominees for the National Book Award in Poetry are announced. And stay tuned — the finalists will be named on October 4, and the award winners named at a ceremony on November 15, 2017.

In alphabetical order by author, the books named to the Longlist for Poetry:

Frank Bidart, Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016 (Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers)

Chen Chen, When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities (BOA Editions, Ltd.)

Leslie Harrison, The Book of Endings (University of Akron Press)

Marie Howe, Magdalene: Poems (W.W. Norton & Company)

Laura Kasischke, Where Now: New and Selected Poems (Copper Canyon Press)

Layli Long Soldier, WHEREAS (Graywolf Press)

Shane McCrae, In the Language of My Captor (Wesleyan University Press)

Sherod Santos, Square Inch Hours (W.W. Norton & Company)

Danez Smith, Don’t Call Us Dead: Poems (Graywolf Press)

Mai Der Vang, Afterland (Graywolf Press)