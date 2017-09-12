The 2017 National Book Award Longlists: Young People’s Literature

All through this week, the National Book Foundation is announcing the “Longlist” nominees for its 2017 National Book Awards in the categories of Young Peoples’ Literature, Poetry, Nonfiction, and Fiction. Today, the ten nominees for the National Book Award in Fiction are announced. And stay tuned — the finalists will be named on October 4, and the award winners named at a ceremony on November 15, 2017.

In alphabetical order by author, the books named to the Longlist for Young People’s Literature are:

Elana K. Arnold, What Girls Are Made Of (Carolrhoda Lab / Lerner Publishing Group)

Robin Benway, Far from the Tree (HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers)

Samantha Mabry, All the Wind in the World (Algonquin Young Readers / Workman Publishing Company)

Mitali Perkins, You Bring the Distant Near (Farrar, Straus and Giroux Books for Young Readers / Macmillan Publishers)

Jason Reynolds, Long Way Down (Atheneum / Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster)

Erika L. Sánchez, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House)

Laurel Snyder, Orphan Island (Walden Pond Press / HarperCollins Publishers)

Angie Thomas, The Hate U Give (Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers)

Rita Williams-Garcia, Clayton Byrd Goes Underground (Amistad / HarperCollins Publishers)

Ibi Zoboi, American Street (Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers)