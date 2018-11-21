5 Favorite Novels of 2018: A Critic’s Choices

I have a big folder of book lists: best, funniest, scariest, bestselling, culturally required, and sadly neglected, as well as lists of books and authors I want to investigate. Recently I have been reading the pleasingly enormous, extremely addictive 1000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life Changing List by James Mustich—the founder, as it happens, of the Barnes and Noble Review. This is exactly the sort of book I would like to write (before I die) except that I would find it dreadful to hear of all the works that had somehow slipped my mind while I was compiling my hypothetical volume. Right now Mustich reminds me of Mervyn Peake’s Gormenghast Trilogy, John Wyndam’s The Day of the Triffids, and Hugh Trevor Roper’s Hermit of Peking, all three of which I might well have forgotten even though there was a time when I pressed them on people with missionary zeal. On the other hand, surely he himself would have included something by E.F. Benson or Molly Keane if he hadn’t been distracted—or limited to a mere one thousand?

And so here, in the spirit of spreading the word, are my five favorite novels of 2018 starting with Sayaka Murata’s Convenience Store Woman (translated from the Japanese by Ginny Tapley Takemori) which I reviewed for BNR this past summer. Written with marvelous deadpan restraint, this strangely beguiling little book is, at times, comic, quasi-philosophical, and poignant. It is the story of 36-year-old Keiko Furukura who lacks the faculty of empathy, though she is thoughtful of others in her own hyper-rational way. She just doesn’t perceive the unspoken rules of social life. Growing up she commits one gaff after another until she learns to dummy up and just accept that she doesn’t fit in. Then, one life-changing day she gets a job at a Smile Mart, a convenience store in Tokyo where everything is spelled out and regulated: company uniform, specific duties, greetings to entering customers, placement and rotation of goods; it is to Keiko a perfect, comprehensible world. And so we the readers begin to empathize with this unempathetic person. We wonder with her at the nature of identity and society, and we feel dismayed as things begin to fall apart when, for reductively rational reasons, she becomes involved with an obtuse, lazy, know-it-all loser. And we rejoice in the novel’s finale.

The funniest novel I read this year is Julie Schumacher’s The Shakespeare Requirement, sequel to Dear Committee Members, the novel which introduced us to Jason T. Fitger who teaches creative writing at Payne University and whose letters of recommendation make up that book. Those often contrarian epistles constitute a jeremiad of sorts on the subject of university politics, most especially as it affects the waning discipline of English. Now, sunk into his characteristic “futilitarian mood,” Fitger finds himself in the unwelcome predicament of having been elected chair of the English Department. “[O]ne of the most ungovernable academic units at Payne,” English is riven by internal strife over whether studying Shakespeare should be required. Meanwhile, from outside its unhappy walls, the department is under attack by the forces of market-oriented “growth” in general and the Economics Department in particular—which has just appropriated its conference room. Against this backdrop Schumacher rings all the changes on administrative pettifoggery: the demand for a “Statement of Vision,” the priority of “resource allocation, ” all the bathos, blather, and boosterism that characterize the modern university. This is a brilliant, endlessly witty satire with a large cast of characters possessing of an array of meticulously portrayed foibles.

I read a number of first novels this year, but two earn a spot here. The first is Tommy Orange’s There, There. It begins with a short, shocking catalog of atrocities and swindles visited upon the continent’s indigenous peoples by European settlers, the final insult being the specious images of the American Indian concocted by Eurocentric history, Hollywood, marketing logos, and mascots. Set chiefly in and around Oakland of the present day with an excursion back to the Occupation of Alcatraz of 1969, the novel follows the lives of three highly diverse generations of “Urban Indians.” In their several ways the characters, most of mixed heritage, are grappling with their Indian identity, both as it exists in the world and within themselves. A sense of loss pervades the book and many of these people are beset by alcoholism, drug addiction, obesity, sexual abuse, domestic violence, or depression—or some combination. For all that, however, this is not a depressing book. Among the many characters whose lives we enter are an aspiring documentary filmmaker, a substance-abuse counsellor, a janitor, drug dealers, and the otherwise unemployed. Their stories are thoroughly engrossing and gradually and ingeniously intertwined, coming together in an eruption of violence at a Big Oakland Powwow.

Ingrid Rojas Contreras’s Fruit of the Drunken Tree is the other standout debut. Set in Columbia during the Pablo Escobar years of the late 1980s into the 1990s, it is told from the points of view of two girls:seven-year-old Chula, the younger daughter of a family who live in one of Bogatá’s gated neighborhoods, and Petrona, 13, their maid whose family was burned out of its farm and whose father and two brothers were murdered. Rojas Contreras makes the backgrounds and evolving worldviews of her two central characters as much the story as the menacing, increasingly suspenseful plot. Chula’s outlook is formed from bits and pieces garnered from overheard conversations, from her sister’s know-it-all, usually erroneous assertions, and from headlines and broadcasts. It is a splintered perception of things that reflects in part the general fear and uncertainty that dominates Columbia’s shattered society of this period. Meanwhile, Petrona’s views are shaped by the exigencies of her situation and a feeling of helplessness. Her surviving brothers are drawn into crime, and her attachment to a charismatic young guerilla pulls her unwillingly into a situation that imperils the family she works for and sets up a kidnapping. This is a truly powerful, unforgettable novel — based, as it happens, on events in the author’s life.

The novel I have recommended to more people than any other this year is Kate Atkinson’s Transcription and the only complaints I have received are that it is absent Jackson Brodie, the star of four of Atkinson’s past novels (and, I hear, of a forthcoming one next year). At the center of the present novel is Juliet Armstrong, 60 years old when we meet her lying in a London street having been hit by a car. Was this an accident? This is a question we do not ask ourselves until much farther into the book as we travel back to 1950 and further, to 1940, to wartime London and Juliet’s recruitment by Britain’s MI5. She is given the job of transcribing recordings of German sympathizers passing on useful information to a colleague posing as a Nazi agent. Soon enough her duties expand and she is fitted out as “Iris Carter-Jenkins,” an upper-class fascist of the Oswald and Diana Mosley ilk. Her task is to infiltrate well-born, influential Nazi-sympathizing circles. But nothing, it turns out, is as it seems. For one thing, a surprising number of supposed bad eggs are in fact MI5 infiltrators themselves. But that is only the beginning of the various deceptions afoot in this wonderful book. Still, the novel’s greatest feature of all is, to one of my way of thinking, the wry humor that underpins the often thrilling, exceptionally cunning plot. Much of it draws on the obliviousness of patronizing men and Juliet’s acerbic thoughts on the matter even in the direst circumstances. It has been a very good year for novels, but Transcription is, in the end, my absolute favorite.

