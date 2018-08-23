Claire Tomalin brings the same scrutiny and forensic intelligence to her own beginnings in A Life of My Own as she brought to the more shadowy aspects of the lives she investigated in her celebrated biographies. In this respect I am thinking especially of her treatment of the unhappy marriages of Thomas Hardy and Charles Dickens. Tomalin’s father, Émile Delavenay, a Frenchman, met her mother, Muriel Herbert, a pianist, singer, and composer, when he was studying English in London. Muriel was eight years Émile’s senior and, looking back, Tomalin says, “I see my young father advancing towards a fate that will change his prospects and character, driving him close to madness. And my mother too will be transformed, crushed and partly destroyed.”

At first the couple was happy enough and a daughter, Marguerite, was born, but, increasingly Émile chafed under a marriage entered upon when he was too young to a woman whom he came to despise. According to a memoir he published later, he was so suffused with hatred for his wife that he was tempted to push her over a cliff and report it as an accident. That very night, determined to recapture his love, Muriel managed to prevail upon him to have sex; the result was Claire, born in 1933, the product, she writes, of “my mother’s strong intention pitted against my father’s hatred.” The two divorced when Claire was four, but Émile never showed much love toward his second daughter, his feeling for her no doubt conflated with the animosity he felt toward her mother. Indeed, as Tomalin later discovered, he took the liberty of writing to her husband, Nick Tomalin, who had left her, saying he quite understood as he hadn’t been able to live with her mother.

The world’s bookshelves groan under the weight of memoirs of people whose lives have been warped by unloving parents, but this is not one of them. In time, Tomalin went on to a dauntingly productive life—after she prudently decided not to devote it to poetry. Upon getting a First in English at Cambridge University in 1954, she attended a secretarial college, as well-bred, educated young ladies did in those days. From there she attempted to get a job at the BBC, but was sent away with the information that they did not take women as general trainees. She next tried Heinemann, the publishing house, where she was hired as a secretary/editorial assistant, a position dependent, as she later discovered, on her passing muster for physical attractiveness.

In 1955 she married Tomalin, a gifted journalist, an ebullient presence, and an inveterate womanizer who abandoned her and their children a couple of times, returned, and was finally killed while on assignment covering the Yom Kippur War in 1973. In the meantime Claire had begun to review books and eventually moved on to become the literary editor of the New Statesman and, from there, to the (London) Sunday Times. Her circle of colleagues, friends, and lovers seem to have included all of London’s bright, once-young literary things, among them Julian Barnes, Timothy Mo, Jonathan Miller, Alan Bennett, Mary Kay Wilmer, Christopher Hitchings, Peter Carey, Marina Warner, Victoria Glendinning, Martin Amis (with whom she had an affair until she realized “that what I thought of as a love-affair was more like membership of a club”), and Michael Frayn (whom she eventually married).

She published her first two biographies—that of Mary Wollstonecraft and of Shelley—while she was still working as an editor, but she quit the Sunday Times in 1986, in part because of meddling from on high with the reviews she assigned and the pressure to include more famous names in the book pages and junk it up with publishing gossip—which is to say, bring the section more in line with owner Rupert Murdoch’s notion of what a paper should be. The final straw was Murdoch’s mass firing of staff and the move from Fleet Street to Wapping.

Freed from the paper, Tomalin could now devote herself to biography, the vocation for which, in my opinion, she was set upon this earth. She was able to complete a long-unfinished life of Katherine Mansfield, a subject about whom she felt she was better qualified to write than a man, as she, like Mansfield had to fight “her way through two fronts—taking a traditional female role, but also seeking male privileges.” Next, having for years been interested in Nellie Ternan, Charles Dickens’s secret mistress, she took up her story. It was a brilliant choice, her investigations revelatory, and her empathy practically that of a confidante, not only with Ternan, but with Dickens’s poor abandoned wife, Catherine, upon whom he had fathered ten children, and even with Dickens himself. After this came five further biographies including that of another mistress, a royal one, Mrs. Jordan, and one of Dickens himself.

Making her way in what was distinctly a man’s world, Claire Tomalin became one of the most influential of London’s literary figures and her memoir is, in part, a portrait of a distinct period in British letters. It was the heyday—and, as it turned out, swansong—of literary journalism, when book sections had cachet and reviewers were, if not celebrities, at least heard of, respected, and feared. Tomalin seems to have known or met just about everyone big and, as a result, she includes interludes of names-notching which, I am compelled to say, have all the narrative flow of a guest register. If the book has a fault it is here and in Tomalin’s occasionally emptying the contents of her old engagement calendars onto the page.

On the other hand, the book is also one of the rare instances of a work in which writing is made to seem interesting, even exciting. She brings the experience of being a biographer alive: all the work in libraries, archives, and records offices, the snooping into personal details and rooting around in other people’s minds. “Working on a biography means you are obsessed with one person for several years. Another life is bound up with yours and will remain so for the rest of your life…. You have gone in too deep to cast them aside…. You will have been surprised by them, maybe disappointed, amused, amazed. Your interest is so strong it can be called a passion.”

Finally, Tomalin writes eloquently and movingly of the tragedies she met in her life, among them, the death of her husband and of a new-born child, and of the suicide of her daughter Susanna. This last is almost unbearably sad, and, like all Tomalin’s best work, an exercise in empathy, in this case heartrendingly after the fact.