Donald Maclean is the saddest of the so-called Cambridge spies. Among the five graduates of Britain’s second-poshest university recruited as Soviet moles in the 1930s, stunning the clubby U.K. establishment when their treachery was exposed decades later, Kim Philby is only the most famous one, which isn’t unreasonable. At once cunning and brazen, blasé, and fanatical, he’s never tiresome to reencounter, and some of us have a well-stocked bookcase to prove it. But nobody would ever call Kim Philby touching.

In diminishing order, the Kremlin’s other three stooges don’t sell much Kleenex either. Always the coarse joker in the pack, sozzled, impetuous Guy Burgess only won a measure of dignity when Alan Bennett saluted the old reprobate’s perverse pluckiness in An Englishman Abroad. Sir Anthony Blunt, who dodged public exposure long enough to be knighted for his services as an art historian first — and who rated his own quizzical Bennett one-acter, fencing amusingly with the queen in A Question of Attribution — was such an arrogant snoot that spying for Moscow just seems like one more manifestation of his hobbyist hauteur. Lacking the others’ social standing, Bletchley Park alum John Cairncross bobs up in most books on the subject like a man harrowed in advance by a prescient suspicion that he’ll end up as the one nobody remembers. Only Maclean — the golden boy whose career seemed destined for diplomatic glory, not Official Secrets Act ignominy — can posthumously coax a vagrant Scott Fitzgerald clarinet to play amid the sprightly Third Man zither tunes, minatory Cold War kettle drums, and random Ealing Studios kazoos.

In Roland Philipps’s fine new biography, A Spy Called Orphan: The Enigma of Donald Maclean, he comes across as a born victim in transgressor’s clothing. Yet that doesn’t diminish the magnitude of his transgressions. Philby likely had more blood on his hands, since he was in a position to wreck operations and send Western agents to their deaths during his fox-in-the-henhouse years at M16. But Maclean, as a rising star in the Foreign Office, was ideally situated to give Moscow Center pure intelligence gold, including the secret U.S. and British policy deliberations over how to respond to the Soviet Union’s intransigence in the embryonic days of the Cold War. Philby’s “master spy” legend has always obscured the fact that Maclean was the mole of any spymaster’s dreams.

In fact, Philby’s single most useful contribution to the USSR may have been bringing Maclean into the fold. The namesake son of Sir Donald Maclean — an imposingly dour Scots embodiment of religious conviction, Liberal Party politics, and teetotaling rectitude — had stood out at Cambridge as an unusually fervent leftist even by 1930s campus standards, the conscience he wore on his sleeve distinguishing him from Philby’s and Burgess’s “total lack of morality.” Significantly, when first approached, his only question was whether he’d be working for Soviet intelligence or the Communist International. Involving no direct allegiance to a foreign government, the latter option suited Maclean’s idealism much better.

Yet it’s equally telling that Philby was able to reassure his prize catch with some disingenuous blather about an anti-fascist organization that “may be tied to Moscow.” In any case, only a naïf or a willful self-deluder could have believed that the Comintern wasn’t under Stalin’s thumb as well. Even Maclean can’t have been in much doubt as to what he’d signed up for once he met his first controller: Arnold Deutsch, the formidably shrewd man who’d thought up the scheme of recruiting “young radicals from the universities” as sleeper agents and pointing them, with their unassailable upscale pedigrees, to government careers.

Both Deutsch and his successor, Theodor Maly, were men of considerable psychological acuteness, zeroing in on Maclean’s need for “praise and reassurance” and what today we’d call his daddy issues. (Underneath his guileful mask, Philby had them too.) Hence his first codename, Orphan, providing Philipps with his book’s marvelous title.

After Maclean successfully passed the Foreign Office exam and promptly began producing reams of illicit intelligence, he was redubbed Lyric and finally promoted to Homer once he was posted to Washington, D.C. (itself codenamed Carthage) in 1944. No other assignment could have made him so invaluable to his Soviet Gepettos, particularly once World War Two ended and Maclean’s virtually unrestricted access to classified information kept them abreast of, among other plums, the true state — less imposing than we pretended — of America’s nuclear arsenal. “My God, he knew everything!” Secretary of State Dean Acheson exclaimed when told that the Foreign Office’s ostensible answer to Jiminy Cricket had been Pinocchio in disguise all along.

Almost everything, anyhow. Neither Maclean nor Moscow were aware that the FBI was tediously decrypting coded Soviet cables alluding to an “agent G,” which in Russian is the first letter of “Homer.” The equally unsuspecting Foreign Office, meanwhile, thought so highly of Maclean that he managed to prolong his Washington assignment for an extra year before he accepted a promotion and a transfer to Cairo. Still one of Britain’s five “Grade A” embassies then, the new post represented more grooming for the rosy diplomatic future everybody anticipated for him.

Instead, Maclean cracked up in Egypt. “His time there was characterized by chaos and carnage,” Philipps writes, and while “carnage” might be hyperbolic — nobody died — “chaos” isn’t. Even in Washington, the pressure of his double life had made a raging alcoholic out of him, and only his circumspect colleagues’ protectiveness had kept his careening habits and the “visceral aversion” to the USA he was prone to venting in his cups from attracting official notice. In Cairo, however, Maclean — neglected by Moscow Center, frustrated by his relative distance from the Cold War’s flashpoints — went on one rampage after another.

The best comic-horrible set piece in A Spy Named Orphan is Philipps’s reconstruction of a disastrous boat outing on the Nile that began with Maclean drunkenly trying to choke his American-born wife, Melinda; both literally and figuratively, it went south from there. (One guest wound up with a concussion, another with a broken ankle after trying to stop Maclean from clobbering an Egyptian guard with his own rifle once they reached their destination.) But Maclean’s contrition afterward — “Nobody knew what to say to Melinda,” Philipps writes, and you believe him — proved short-lived. Within a year, the American Embassy in Cairo was complaining about Maclean and a visiting U.K. friend trashing the lodgings of two of its female employees during another epic bender, including stuffing both women’s clothes down the toilet.

As a result, he was back in England on health leave when the FBI definitively identified him as “Homer” at last and bullied their reluctant British counterparts into putting him under surveillance before a planned interrogation that Maclean would likely have stood up under about as well as a dandelion. Tipped off by Philby, who was by then serving as the liaison between the British, American — and, surreptitiously, Russian — intelligence services in Washington, Moscow decided that the jig was up and Maclean had better be “exfiltrated” before the interrogators got to him.

Accompanied, to Philby’s horror, by Guy Burgess — who’d recently shared Philby’s house in D.C., an astonishing security lapse — Maclean slipped out of the country in May 1951. The hue and cry over the “Missing Diplomats” went on until both men resurfaced in Moscow almost five years later. At a 1955 press conference so brilliant in its effrontery that M16, his former employer, still screens it as “a master-class in mendacity,” Philby managed to fend off suspicions that he was the rumored “third man.” He kept up the act until 1963, when he too fled to the USSR. As for Blunt and Cairncross, neither of them ever set foot in the Soviet Union — the nation they’d so loyally served — at all.

Considerably enriched by access to the newly available Foreign Office and M15 files on Maclean, A Spy Named Orphan tells his story more fully than any previous book about the “Magnificent Five,” as they were known to the KGB. Showing remarkable assurance for a novice historian — although he’s spent his life in publishing, which no doubt helps — Philipps has a vigorous grasp of narrative values, a nice eye for detail, and a fine appreciation of the very British ironies involved in Maclean’s saga. Among other nuggets, his mother’s shrewd deduction that her son, while at Cambridge, “had gotten mixed up in a set who came to the conclusion that there was perhaps something in Communism” has a dotty charm that puts Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple in the shade.

Beginning with the expert Philip Knightley, earlier writers on the spy ring have generally either been or pretended to be a sober-sided bunch, downplaying the black comedy and diverting chaff that Cambridge Five buffs — we’re the Cold War version of Sherlock Holmes cultists — not so secretly dote on. Without undermining his own seriousness, Philipps is engagingly ready to find room for the weirder marginalia he’s turned up. He’s also nimble in occasionally skipping away from Maclean to fill us in on developments outside his ken, generating real contrapuntal excitement from the ongoing labor of the “Venona decrypts” — the cables whose successful decoding ended Homer’s career.

All the same, Philipps makes some fluky mistakes. It’s no mere gaffe to write that that former U.S. vice president Henry Wallace “failed” in “his bid to become the Progressive Party’s presidential candidate in 1948,” considering that Wallace himself founded the party solely as a vehicle for that candidacy. Odder still, at least for a Briton, is the claim that “the country was blockaded at sea” during 1940’s Battle of Britain, which would come as news to the Royal Navy. Far more problematically, he can’t make up his mind when Maclean joined the Communist Party, writing at one point that he did so at Cambridge in 1934 and contradicting himself some 300 pages later with the assertion that “for the first time in a lifetime of support for the cause, with no need to keep himself hidden,” Maclean only became a CP member in the Soviet Union twenty-two years afterward.

Minor or even major, however, these glitches don’t have much effect on the book’s outstanding quality: its compassion. Philby, Blunt, and (pace Bennett) Burgess don’t ask for or deserve any, and Cairncross probably doesn’t either. But to whatever extent Maclean is worthy of it, he’ll never have a better advocate. Philipps compels readers to share or at least respect his emotional engagement with the man, creating an illusion of intimacy with Maclean’s inner life that’s remarkable.

Sometimes against your better judgment, you’re drawn in and convinced by the fiercely sympathetic depiction of the “controlled schizophrenia” (fellow spy Klaus Fuchs’s term) involved in Maclean’s struggle to retain his Scots-Presbyterian moral compass while trying to palm off Joseph Stalin as its true north. He believed in what he was doing, but — unlike Philby, who thrived on deceit — despised the skulking business of espionage, which he compared to “cleaning lavatories.” Philipps even manages to be unsparing about Maclean’s odious behavior as a husband, friend, and social creature while keeping us conscious of the psychological if not spiritual torment such behavior reflected.

Only his recurring assertions that Maclean may have prevented more than one Cold War crisis from spiraling into open conflict by ensuring that Moscow wasn’t in the dark about Western intentions seem extravagant, testifying to how much he’s internalized Maclean’s own rationalizations. Even if his spying occasionally had that beneficent effect, that wasn’t its purpose; its purpose was to help the Soviet Union by betraying his country. But then the Brits have always relished, admired, and even envied their most notorious twentieth-century traitors, possibly because America’s post-1945 hegemony turned “Rule, Britannia” into such a bleak joke anyhow.

Despite his book’s subtitle, the real “enigma” Philipps can’t elucidate is Melinda Maclean, not Donald. After only one serious earlier affair — with his only female Soviet handler, which may give “Mother Russia” an unexpected new meaning in his case — Maclean married her in 1940, almost surreally prioritizing the wedding over his duties at Britain’s Paris embassy as Hitler’s blitzkrieg closed in. He also told her right off the bat that he was working for the Russians, a secret she seems to have taken bewilderingly in stride.

Unlike Eleanor Philby, however, Melinda Maclean never wrote her memoirs or granted interviews, even though she outlived her husband by almost two decades. So we’ll never know what motivated this apparently apolitical woman to stick by him through years of dipsomania, public embarrassments, and occasionally terrifying marital abuse, knowing he was a Soviet spy and deeply hated her native USA. She even joined him in Russia once his whereabouts were known, bringing along their children and enrolling them in Russian-language schools.

Then that old roué, Kim Philby, turned up in Moscow after his own defection and seduced her, prompted either by sheer boredom or a shortage of available English-speaking feminine company. They lived together until Philby found a Russian wife instead; the Macleans’ attempt to patch up their own marriage afterward didn’t last. Even John le Carré, let alone the charitably minded Alan Bennett, would be hard put to invent a more ruthless comeuppance than the betrayer’s betrayal by his fellow betrayer, in tandem with the loyal confidante who, unlike every other denizen of Maclean’s secret world, had never betrayed anyone or anything before.