Abby Geni: Uneasy Reading from the Author of The Wildlands

In The Wildlands, nine-year-old Cora is swept up in the bloody eco-terrorism rampage of her twenty-year-old brother Tucker. As the two of them travel across the southwest, committing atrocities in the name of animal rights, Cora assumes a new identity as a boy and begins to succumb to Tucker’s violent ideology. I wanted to tell a story that was harrowing internally as well as externally: Cora is in danger both physically and mentally as she begins to lose her hold on what’s real.

I have always loved books that explore the untrustworthiness of human perception, the malleability of the mind, and the absence of objective truth. Here are four of my personal favorites:

Fairy Tale by Alice Thomas Ellis. Alice Thomas Ellis is, perhaps, my favorite author of all time. In her books, she touches on many aspects of British life—class, wealth, family, divorce—often combined with an unapologetic helping of the supernatural. In Fairy Tale, naïve Eloise and her cultured London family find themselves in the Red House, surrounded by deep woods, impenetrable Welsh accents, and a pervasive sense of eerie unreality. Are they imagining things, or are they in the grip of ancient magic and mythology?

Child of My Heart by Alice McDermott. This is one of the all-time great coming-of-age stories. The plot is simple, the setting bucolic, and the young protagonist is immensely relatable and real. This novel reminds the reader of the magical realm all children inhabit, and the gut-wrenching, irrevocable loss all adults experience when they outgrow it.

Foxfire: Confessions of a Girl Gang by Joyce Carol Oates. I’ve loved this novel for years, ever since I was the same age as the main characters: teenagers in upstate New York led by brash, charming Legs. Maddy, a bookish loner, is spellbound by Legs and thrilled by the camaraderie and ferocity of her new companions. This book keeps its readers on the edge of their seats, caught up in the righteous violence of the gang, loving and fearing Legs and her influence, and hoping that Maddy will somehow emerge with her soul intact.

Life of Pi by Yann Martel. Everyone loves this book, and for good reason. In writing The Wildlands, I often thought of how cleverly Martel crafted his masterpiece. Life of Pi reminds us that our experience of the world is what we make it, that books have their own particular kind of magic, and that stories with animals are better than stories without.

Author photo (c) Dan Kelleghan.