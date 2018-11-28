The B&N Podcast: Adriana Trigiani and the Power of Story

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Nobody tells a story quite like the author of Big Stone Gap, Milk Glass Moon, Lucia Lucia and many others — and there are few authors who create characters so beloved as hers are. Whether she’s crafting a contemporary story for young adults or a weaving a family saga that stretches back decades, Trigiani draws deeply on her Italian-American family life and small-town Appalachian roots to deliver stories of ordinary people whose quests for fulfillment in love, work, and art deepen into epics of the everyday. Just before the publication of her brand new novel Tony’s Wife, Trigiani sat down in our studio with Barnes & Noble’s Miwa Messer to talk about her fiction, her education work in her native Virginia, and the books that inspire her. To start, we asked the novelist for a preview of the World War II-era setting for this novel of love and music that travels from the Jersey Shore to Hollywood, via a thousand dance halls in between.

Set in the lush Big Band era of the 1940s and World War II, this spellbinding saga from beloved New York Times bestselling author Adriana Trigiani tells the story of two talented working class kids who marry and become a successful singing act, until time, temptation, and the responsibilities of home and family derail their dreams.

Shortly before World War II, Chi Chi Donatelli and Saverio Armandonada meet one summer on the Jersey shore and fall in love. Both are talented and ambitious, and both share the dream of becoming singers for the legendary orchestras of the time: Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman. They’re soon married, and it isn’t long before Chiara and Tony find that their careers are on the way up as they navigate the glamorous worlds of night clubs, radio, and television. All goes well until it becomes clear that they must make a choice: Which of them will put their ambitions aside to raise a family and which will pursue a career? And how will they cope with the impact that decision has on their lives and their marriage? From the Jersey shore to Las Vegas to Hollywood, and all the dance halls in between, this multi-layered story is vivid with historical color and steeped in the popular music that serves as its score. Tony’s Wife is a magnificent epic of life in a traditional Italian family undergoing seismic change in a fast paced, modern world. Filled with vivid, funny, and unforgettable characters, this richly human story showcases Adriana Trigiani’s gifts as a storyteller and her deep understanding of family, love, and the pursuit of the American dream.

Explore more books by Adriana Trigiani.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.