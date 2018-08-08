The B&N Podcast: The Adventure Zone LIVE at Comic Con

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

The Adventure Zone began life as a podcast with an irresistible premise: three brothers, sitting down for a game of Dungeons & Dragons with their dad. It was a lark that grew into a phenomenon, spinning out a years-long, partially improvised fantasy saga that grew increasingly complex, attracted a fervent fan following, and spun off into side quests and live shows. Now, the first part of the story has become a graphic novel, The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins, adapted by podcast co-host Clint McElroy (he’s the dad) and artist/co-writer Carey Pietsch. B&N’s Joel Cunningham caught up with Clint and Carey at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to talk about adapting the show to a new medium while keeping its spirit of irreverence and, yes, adventure alive.

SEE! The illustrated exploits of three lovable dummies set loose in a classic fantasy adventure! READ! Their journey from small-time bodyguards to world-class artifact hunters! MARVEL! At the sheer metafictional chutzpah of a graphic novel based on a story created in a podcast where three dudes and their dad play a tabletop role playing game in real time! Join Taako the elf wizard, Merle the dwarf cleric, and Magnus the human warrior for an adventure they are poorly equipped to handle AT BEST, guided (“guided”) by their snarky DM, in a graphic novel that, like the smash-hit podcast it’s based on, will tickle your funny bone, tug your heartstrings, and probably pants you if you give it half a chance. With endearingly off-kilter storytelling from master goofballs Clint McElroy and the McElroy brothers, and vivid, adorable art by Carey Pietsch, The Adventure Zone: Here There be Gerblins is the comics equivalent of role-playing in your friend’s basement at 2am, eating Cheetos and laughing your ass off as she rolls critical failure after critical failure. Found only at Barnes & Noble, this exclusive edition includes a variant cover with gold foil and double sided poster featuring the Voidfish and a step by step progression from thumbnails to finished art!

