The B&N Podcast: The Adventure Zone LIVE at Comic Con

August 8, 2018

The Adventure Zone began life as a podcast with an irresistible premise: three brothers, sitting down for a game of Dungeons & Dragons with their dad. It was a lark that grew into a phenomenon, spinning out a years-long, partially improvised fantasy saga that grew increasingly complex, attracted a fervent fan following, and spun off into side quests and live shows. Now, the first part of the story has become a graphic novel, The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins, adapted by podcast co-host Clint McElroy (he’s the dad) and artist/co-writer Carey Pietsch. B&N’s Joel Cunningham caught up with Clint and Carey at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to talk about adapting the show to a new medium while keeping its spirit of irreverence and, yes, adventure alive.

