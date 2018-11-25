An American House Divided: “The Field of Blood” and “The War Before the War”

Americans have always loathed each other. Even as John Hancock pressed quill to parchment and left his flourish on the nation’s birth certificate, sectarian divides were driving our politics. The Princeton historian Sean Wilentz probed these discords in his masterful The Rise of American Democracy (2005), tapping a wealth of primary sources – personal archives, local voter rolls, newspaper op-eds – to underscore how the North and South seemed to occupy different factual and moral universes. Sound familiar? One region grew increasingly determined to eliminate the scourge of slavery while the other could not conceive of a God-ordained world without it. A Darwinian competition of ideas and principles raged, resulting in the eventual slaughter of nearly a million men and the western expansion that hastened the genocide of indigenous peoples.

North and South. Something had to give. Two brilliant and engaging new books – Yale historian Joanne B. Freeman’s engrossing The Field of Blood and The War Before the War, a searing study of fugitive slaves by Andrew Delbanco, professor of American Studies at Columbia — join the rank of Wilentz’s work and other classics, such as David Hackett Fischer’s Albion’s Seed and Ibram X. Kendi’s Stamped From the Beginning. Freeman and Delbanco drill into this fault line and reveal, unsurprisingly, that time is a flat circle.

In both books a young nation struggles to negotiate the abomination at the heart of its existence: slavery. The Field of Blood alights on a what looks like a sideshow in the larger drama, the physical brawling and dueling among Congressmen in the lead-up to the Civil War, and proves that a deep dive into a small hole can yield an arresting, original argument. As the fires of revolution cooled the Founders set about the task of designing a republic, a Rube Goldberg-style contraption with three allegedly equal branches of government, one of them split into a bicameral legislature. This structure would ensure that lower-population states would have an equal place at the table. In truth the Constitution contained the seed of its own undoing, the infamous Three-Fifths compromise, which favored the slaveholding states and ushered in an era of Southern “bullying” (Freeman’s term) that resonates to this day.

Freeman chooses her protagonist well. Benjamin Brown French (1800-1870) was a cheerful and deeply perceptive Congressional clerk, friendly throughout his lengthy career with many wheelers and dealers, particularly Franklin Pierce, the fourteenth President and fellow New Hampshirite, whom he later broke with over slavery. Over the course of an eleven-volume diary, French faithfully detailed the kaleidoscope of alliances in the House, heated debates on the floor, and the grave insults — “personalities” in the argot of the day — which often sparked blows and canings, or worse. As Freeman notes, French had an uncanny gift for being in the right place at the right time; and her book is more vivid for the reader as we see and hear, through his eyes and ears, the tensions roiling around him.

The Field of Blood is a rich lode of anecdotes. Representatives came to the Capitol armed to the teeth with guns, Bowie knives, and walking canes: anything that could bludgeon a political adversary into submission. Casual conversation could quickly spin into fisticuffs. By the 1830s the two-party system had gelled, with Whigs and Democrats scattered from the eastern seaboard to California, but even then regional loyalties often trumped party affiliation. Unlike today, when regions often vote in party blocs, there was more admixture; but this only heightened the antipathy between North and South.

Add to this unstable compound an arcane — almost unfathomable — Southern chivalric code, which mandated that perceived insults be met with force. No such code was written down but all Southern politicians followed it, baffling their Yankee brethren. “As belligerent as Northerners could be, many were slower to fight than Southerners and quicker to call in the law,” Freeman writes. “More often than not, Northerners turned to the Speaker or chair to enforce the rules. John Quincy Adams dubbed their pleas ‘lamentation speeches.’” Freeman concludes that Southerners thought of Yankees as effete cowards while Northerners tried to stanch the asymmetrical warfare with parliamentarian rules.

The very real threat of duels hung unspoken, and occasionally spoken, in the air. Highly choreographed and ritualistic, duels required multiple Congressmen to pose around a field like pawns on a chessboard, with rules of etiquette that inadvertently ensnared innocents, as in the notorious Cilley-Graves duel of 1838, the only fatal conflict (and a beautiful vignette here). Each representative felt personally responsible for his state’s honor, felt compelled to defend it, egged on by crowds that gathered in balconies and catcalled down. “People enjoyed cheering on their champions to fight the good fight,” Freeman notes. “They loved the bold gesture, the cutting comment, the ‘personality’ thrown down like a gauntlet . . . [French] perked up when he saw a good man-to-man brawl.” Level heads usually prevailed: Henry Clay, the great Compromiser, for example, would intervene in the Senate, allowing the aggrieved parties to wriggle out of the crisis with their dignity intact.

This pattern shifted as Northerners began to stand up to duel-crazy Southerners. At the center perched John Quincy Adams, the sixth President (and son of the second), who had run for Congress in 1830 after his re-election defeat by Andrew Jackson. Adams transformed himself into elder statesmen and fierce abolitionist, pushing back against the “tyrannical Slave Power,” dodging gag rules fomented by his young rival, the take-no-prisoners Henry Wise of Virginia. Adams was also among the first politicians to recognize institutional racism for what it was. In the aftermath of the Graves-Cilley duel, in which Cilley was mourned and lionized across the country, Adams “characteristically stripped away the posturing and emotion.” Although a New Englander, Cilley was hardly enlightened on racial matters; as Adams wrote to his son, Cilley “had no sympathies for Indians or for human beings of a darker hue; and this declaration had already brought him golden opinions from the carnation colour of the South . . . All this was to display to the South and West how high he soared above the region of Yankee prejudices.”

Cunning and caustic like few public figures before or since, John Quincy Adams saw, clear-eyed, that the two Americas were destined to wage war, the rights of “human beings of a darker hue” pitted against “the carnation colour of the South.” He’s a magnetic presence as well in Andrew Delbanco’s sweeping and gorgeously crafted new book, The War Before the War. Delbanco relates, for instance, that the former President’s bald pate would turn bright red just before he launched a diatribe against slavery. On the very first page Delbanco gets right to the point: “The hard truth is that the United States was founded in an act of accommodation between two fundamentally different societies.” From this pithy premise unfolds a gripping, colorful account of the role played by fugitive slaves in the run-up to the Civil War.

Despite Adams’ untiring efforts, The War Before the War shares with Freeman’s book the conviction that the South wielded a kind of absolute power over the North throughout the antebellum years. Delbanco builds his narrative around the Fugitive Slave Act, a key component of the Compromise of 1850, which also admitted California to the Union as a free state while allowing for the expansion of slavery across the plains. The return of fugitive slaves to their owners was already enshrined in the Constitution, in slippery language found in Article 4, Section 2, but it was erratically enforced. As Delbanco shows, the Founders may have been uncomfortable, in varying degrees, with the “peculiar institution” but understood it as a pillar of the natural order, biblically justified in their eyes by both the Old Testament (Genesis, Leviticus) and the New (Ephesians, I Timothy).

There was historical precedent for returning fugitive slaves: indentured servants, who poured into the colonies pre- and post-Revolution. For these servants the young republic was a “penal world,” Delbanco writes, “in which posters of runaway servants – as common as ‘Don’t Text and Drive’ billboards today – were all but indistinguishable from those for runaway slaves.” The critical difference was that indentured servants endured whippings and hard labor for seven years but then could walk away from their masters and embark on free lives of their own.

The lack of enforcement of Article 4, Section 2, stemmed from the vanishingly small percentage of slaves who successfully escaped: in 1850 about 1,000 in a population of over three million, or “0.00033%.” (Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman are the most famous examples.) The Fugitive Slave Act did more than just up the ante in capturing runaway slaves; it also shored up slavery itself as the South cudgeled its way into Northern cities where fugitive slaves clustered, such as New York and Boston. Occasionally freemen were yanked off the streets and shipped South, as with Solomon Northup, author of Twelve Years a Slave, eroding Northern morale and terrorizing free African-Americans generally.

The South was used to throwing its Constitutional and economic weight around. “The antebellum South was proficient at suppressing dissent by means of censorship, surveillance, and, when it came down to its slaves, violence and terror. In many respects, it fit the definition of what we could call a police state,” Delbanco observes. “It held disproportionate (to its voting population) power in the national legislature . . . The leading producer of a commodity in worldwide demand, it has been aptly described as the ‘Saudi Arabia of the early nineteenth century.’” And thus it remained until Fort Sumter, itself a conflict as ritualized as a duel.

Delbanco hews to his foreground argument while shaping The War Before the War with indelible context and characters, sketching a broad background to the fugitive-slave story, with Douglass, Northup, Ralph Waldo Emerson, William Lloyd Garrison, Stephen Douglas, and Harriet Beecher Stowe as supporting cast. Stowe’s literary timing couldn’t have been more perfect: she published Uncle Tom’s Cabin in 1852, as the North was coalescing around total abolition, whipping up the nation’s centrifugal forces. The United States teetered toward a reckoning with itself (or selves), as in Delbanco’s summary of arch-secessionist John C. Calhoun’s views: “Well before Emerson and other antislavery northerners reached the same conclusion, Calhoun was convinced that the United States had become two distinct nations . . . Visitors from abroad were struck that North and South seemed to have almost nothing in common except a shared (more or less) language.”

The fugitive slaves were creative, too, disguising themselves as freedmen and women on trains headed north, or flagrantly booking passage on steamships. One married couple, the Crafts, escaped from Georgia when Ellen Craft, biracial and light-skinned, shaved her hair and dressed in top hat and cravat, pretending to be a slave owner, while with her husband “attended” as personal butler. The Crafts reveled in their scheme, staying in opulent hotels and socializing with high Southern society as they journeyed to Philadelphia and freedom. And Delbanco recreates one of the most infamous cases: Henry “Box” Brown, who mailed himself from Richmond to Philadelphia in a crate, journeying by wagon, ferry, and train undetected.

Throughout the 1850s the tensions and rhetoric ratcheted up. Delbanco spotlights the crucial players on the eve of the Civil War — John Brown, Dred Scott, Roger Taney – their stories signaling the death of compromise. Delbanco adroitly connects that precarious moment with ours: “The fugitive slave story is a rhyming story. It is impossible to follow it without hearing echoes in our time . . . It is about the rise of what might be called the first Black Lives Matter movement . . . It is about the establishment of ‘sanctuary cities’ where fugitives – the undocumented immigrants of their time – sought safe haven.”

And in many ways — as both Freeman and Delbanco emphasize without sounding hyperbolic – we’ve circled back to the 1850s, that blood-tinged decade that drove a stake into the Founders’ fragile comity. Both books highlight the congenital flaw in the Constitution; as Freeman notes, “Fairness, honor, rights, and feelings: the Union was built on these dangerously subjective constructs . . . the constitutional pact was just that – a pact.” With slavery as the axis, two opposing cultures organized themselves into war councils, influencing western settlement and Manifest Destiny’s own horrific racism, spawning irreconcilable conflicts that plague us today. If our recent presidential progression – from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump – tells us anything, it’s that Americans are politically schizophrenic, with enduring schisms between red states and blue states. This is Freeman and Delbanco’s joint achievement: with insights that leap from the page, The Field of Blood and The War Before the War remind us what’s past is prologue.