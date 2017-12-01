The B&N Podcast: André Aciman and Amor Towles

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

In this episode, Miwa Messer interviews two novelists about the power of memory and imagination. First, André Aciman joins us in the studio to talk about his elegant, atmospheric love story Call Me By Your Name – recently adapted as a critically acclaimed film by Luca Guadagnino – and the meeting point between his works of memoir and fiction.

Then she sits down with Amor Towles, author of the bestsellers Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow for a conversation about the art of making the past come to almost magical life.

André Aciman’s Call Me by Your Name is the story of a sudden and powerful romance that blossoms between an adolescent boy and a summer guest at his parents’ cliffside mansion on the Italian Riviera. Each is unprepared for the consequences of their attraction, when, during the restless summer weeks, unrelenting currents of obsession, fascination, and desire intensify their passion and test the charged ground between them. Recklessly, the two verge toward the one thing both fear they may never truly find again: total intimacy. It is an instant classic and one of the great love stories of our time.

Winner of the Lambda Literary Award for Ficition • A New York Times Notable Book of the Year • A Publishers Weekly & The Washington Post Best Book of the Year • A New York Magazine “Future Canon” Selection • A Chicago Tribune & Seattle Times Favorite Book of the Year

With his breakout debut novel, Rules of Civility, Amor Towles established himself as a master of absorbing, sophisticated fiction, bringing late 1930s Manhattan to life with splendid atmosphere and a flawless command of style. Readers and critics were enchanted; as NPR commented, “Towles writes with grace and verve about the mores and manners of a society on the cusp of radical change.”



A Gentleman in Moscow immerses us in another elegantly drawn era with the story of Count Alexander Rostov. When, in 1922, he is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal, the count is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors. Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him a doorway into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

Brimming with humor, a glittering cast of characters, and one beautifully rendered scene after another, this singular novel casts a spell as it relates the count’s endeavor to gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose.

Author photo of Andre Aciman (c) Sigrid Estrada.

Author photo of Amor Towles (c) David Jacobs.