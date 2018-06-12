Hi. I’m Dr. L—- and I will be your anesthesiologist, or anesthetist, for today’s procedure. I am going to administer a general anesthesia, which means I am going to put you into a chemically induced coma and then bring you out of the coma. I have the best available instruments to monitor your condition, as well as old, time-tested tools, but on a fundamental level, I don’t know what is really happening. I mean, what do we really know about consciousness, what animates us? We believe we have you in a deep state of unconsciousness—we believe we have a map through that minefield of on and off—but you may well be awake, able to perhaps hear what is going on in the surgery, able perhaps to feel pain, though you will not be able to communicate that to us as we will also have given you a good dose of paralytic so you don’t move during delicate parts of the operation. Chances are you won’t suffer lasting effects from any of these flubs—except the pain; that could be an issue—especially after years of psychotherapy, but there is the chance of post-traumatic stress disorder raising its ugly head sometime down the line. Okay, then, here we go, and good luck.

Kate Cole-Adams’ natty and unnervingly crisp exploration of anesthesia, plaited with a memoir of her own engrossing neuroses and a king’s ransom of anecdotes that she collected in the making of Anesthesia: The Gift of Oblivion and the Mystery of Consciousness, is indispensable for anyone who has had general anesthesia or anyone for whom it is in the future – i.e. most of us. So, a wide readership, and an entertained one—a combination as good as time and money.

Don’t come to Anesthesia looking for the specific mechanics of what patients who have undergone cutting surgery without anesthetics call “the gift of oblivion,” because there is no definitive answer. Cole-Adams doesn’t proceed chronologically—one day Dr. Smith inadvertently spilled some ether into a cotton pad that happened to fall on his dog’s nose — the writer blends her own experiences with and feelings about anesthesia, with tests and resulting theories couched as vignettes. Some of the tests were duds, some were exciting and effective enough to take their place in the history of anesthesia, and some are how we try to comprehend going under today: how we have arrived at the various cocktails of gases and liquids, measurements and readings that give us some sense of first doing no harm.

We know that a general anesthesia, Cole-Adams writes, “acts on the central nervous system—reacting with the slick membranes of the nerve cells in the brain to hijack responses such as sight, touch and awareness. They have nominated areas and processes they know are important: the microscopic channels through which neurons blast their chemical relays; the electrical circuits that pulse and groove between different regions of the brain.” But they [surgeons, researchers] can’t agree on what is happening, or what is most important, “or even the manner…in which the human brain segues from consciousness to not.”

Pain can be fatal, just pain alone as the active agent stopping the heart, a fact that makes our use of anesthesia all the more of a key element of modern medicine, even if much remains a mystery. Anesthesia, however, is not some party trick; we have cocktails that use three basic ingredients, though anesthesiologists, like master mixologists, have their own potions and proportions. “Each has a favorite recipe. An olive and a twist. There is no standard dose.” There is a hypnotic to render you unconscious and hopefully keep you there; there are analgesics to control pain; and muscle relaxants—paralytics, sometimes accompanied by bonds—to keep you from moving.

It is a potent threesome, and they work well most of the time. The odds of going under and coming up safely are very good indeed. Do things go wrong? You bet. Are you the same you before and after the return? Don’t know. Since we do not fully understand the varieties of consciousness, do we experience the surgery in a way we can’t imagine, giving rise to PTSD later on? Another enigma Cole-Adams contemplates these possibilities as she counts the days to her own scoliosis surgery. Let’s say that panic attacks become frequent visitors. She admits to a large suitcase of neuroses, a whole host of whom can trigger panic attacks sometimes so profound she feels—really, really feels—she may be at death’s door.

Anesthesia is chockablock with theories and states of being, many told as stories. For instance, we don’t just fight or flee, we also might freeze, reverting to a state much like general anesthesia. We learn that hearing is the last sense to go, and it can form very peculiar and alarming memories. We read of Dr. Ted Eger’s measurement of various “anesthetic vapors” and their potency; of Dr. Hank Bennett’s studies of pain sites sending messages to the brain and then their scrambling on the way back to the site, something akin to “cognitive unbinding” , in which consciousness is understood as a binding of chemical links between neurons or neural circuits or synchronization of electrical frequencies across the brain, then anesthesia unbinds that bond flow, decoupling in the brain to keep any information from becoming conscious experience.

There are also hidden memories, implicit learning, the possibilities of hypnosis both before and after general anesthesia, unconscious perception, depersonalization and derealization. All fascinating — and all under the unnerving mantra that hovers over so many of the pages: “How all this actually happens remains (no surprises here) unclear.” Breathe deeply.