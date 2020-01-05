The B&N Podcast: Ann Napolitano on our January Book Club Selection

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

Our guest on today’s episode of the B&N Podcast is the novelist Ann Napolitano, who joins us to talk about her heart-stopping new novel Dear Edward. When his survival in a terrible accident transforms a twelve-year-old boy’s life forever, Edward Adler sets out on a confrontation with challenges both more subtle and more daunting — grief, confusion, and the strangest kind of fame. We found Ann Napolitano’s richly told, emotionally devastating novel one of the most compelling books of the season, and we’re thrilled to announce it’s our January B&N Book Club selection. And we were thrilled to have the author join B&N’s Miwa Messer in the studio for a discussion about Dear Edward and how Napolitano brought its characters to vibrant, unforgettable life.

A twelve-year-old boy struggles with the worst kind of fame—as the sole survivor of a notorious plane crash—in a heart-wrenching and life-affirming novel for readers of Small Great Things, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Immortalists.

What does it mean not just to survive, but to truly live?

One summer morning, twelve-year-old Edward Adler, his beloved older brother, his parents, and 183 other passengers board a flight in Newark headed for Los Angeles. Among them are a Wall Street wunderkind, a young woman coming to terms with an unexpected pregnancy, an injured vet returning from Afghanistan, a business tycoon, and a free-spirited woman running away from her controlling husband. Halfway across the country, the plane crashes. Edward is the sole survivor.

Edward’s story captures the attention of the nation, but he struggles to find a place for himself in a world without his family. He continues to feel that a piece of him has been left in the sky, forever tied to the plane and all of his fellow passengers. But then he makes an unexpected discovery—one that will lead him to the answers of some of life’s most profound questions: When you’ve lost everything, how do find yourself? How do you discover your purpose?

Dear Edward is at once a transcendent coming-of-age story, a multidimensional portrait of an unforgettable cast of characters, and a breathtaking illustration of all the ways a broken heart learns to love again.

This Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition includes a personal essay from Ann Napolitano, as well as a discussion guide.

