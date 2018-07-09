The B&N Podcast: Anne Tyler

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Anne Tyler is the bestselling author of more than twenty novels including Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant and A Spool of Blue Thread. She’s the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, a favorite of critics, readers, and book clubs everywhere. Her new novel Clock Dance is a story of family, resilience, second chances and self-discovery — in which a wife and mother, longing to be a grandmother, finds herself in uncharted territory after a phone call from a stranger and her own impulsive decision. Anne Tyler talks with Miwa Messer from her home in Baltimore for a conversation about the endless appeal of stories and about writing of Clock Dance — our latest B&N Book Club selection.

A delightful novel of one woman’s transformative journey, from the best-selling and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer.

Willa Drake can count on one hand the defining moments of her life. In 1967, she is a schoolgirl coping with her mother’s sudden disappearance. In 1977, she is a college coed considering a marriage proposal. In 1997, she is a young widow trying to piece her life back together. And in 2017, she yearns to be a grandmother but isn’t sure she ever will be. Then, one day, Willa receives a startling phone call from a stranger. Without fully understanding why, she flies across the country to Baltimore to look after a young woman she’s never met, her nine-year-old daughter, and their dog, Airplane. This impulsive decision will lead Willa into uncharted territory–surrounded by eccentric neighbors who treat each other like family, she finds solace and fulfillment in unexpected places. A bewitching novel of hope, self-discovery, and second chances, Clock Dance gives us Anne Tyler at the height of her powers.

The Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition features a reading group guide and an essay from Anne Tyler on the origins of her novel Clock Dance.

Photo of Anne Tyler (c) Michael Lionstar.

