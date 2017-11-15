The B&N Podcast: Annie Leibovitz and the 2017 National Book Awards

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

In this two-part episode we talk first with the world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, about her new collection, Portraits: 2005-2016. There is perhaps no photographer whose distinctive style is so familiar, but her latest collection — which takes in Barack Obama in the White House, the singer Rihanna in a romantic Havana setting, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in a homemade hall of mirrors — offers a catalog of surprises. She spoke with us about the challenge of shaping the story of a decade out of these individual moments.

Later in the episode Lisa Lucas, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, joins us to celebrate a special day we’ve been waiting for— the arrival of the 2017 National Book Awards.

In this new collection from Annie Leibovitz, one of the most influential photographers of our time, iconic portraits sit side by side never-before-published photographs.



Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016 is the photographer’s follow-up to her two landmark books, Annie Leibovitz: Photographs, 1970-1990 and A Photographer’s Life, 1990-2005. In this new collection, Leibovitz has captured the most influential and compelling figures of the last decade in the style that has made her one of the most beloved talents of our time. Each of the photographs documents contemporary culture with an artist’s eye, wit, and an uncanny ability to personalize even the most recognizable and distinguished figures.

Click here to see all books by Annie Leibovitz.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.