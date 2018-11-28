Art and Discontent: Olivia Laing’s Gamble in “Crudo”

“And after a while you learn that fiction becomes reality” said artist and author Kathy Acker to British interviewer Melvyn Bragg in an interview from April 1, 1984, a time when news of the gritty and thumb-up-your nose antics of her group of Los Angeles based avant-garde artists had just reached the other side of the Atlantic. Acker herself had just made a move, from Los Angeles to New York where she gave the interview to Bragg while seated on a gold velour sofa, arms and earrings covered in gold jewelry, nails and lips painted a mocking red. She was, she said “looking for stability that was not in any way oppressive to anyone”

In Crudo, acclaimed author Olivia Laing gives us a Kathy Acker transplanted into our current mess of an era, complete with Trump, school-shootings and the sense of perpetual disaster. The fictional Kathy Acker, like her real-world counterpart who passed away in 1997, is in search of a sort of stability that is not oppressive to anyone — but in Laing’s version she seeks it in our internet saturated era of constant connection. Engaged to another author, the fictional Kathy is immersed in evaluating her “life choices” as she counts down the days to her upcoming wedding, which she hopes will provide the un-oppressive stability the real Acker pursued. At times Crudo‘s Kathy is optimistic, “Not bad “ she assesses from her perch on a sun lounger at an Italian resort, at others less so, offering up quips such as “I don’t like proximity.” This constancy of contradiction, the desire to be free and also married, in London and in New York, writing but also living, was central to Acker’s persona and Laing’s sharp focus on the moments before the fictional Acker marries, it becomes also the theme of her novelistic resurrection.

Resurrecting artists — not least those so inimical to being “captured” as Acker — is tricky business. The stature of the real can so easily dwarf the fictional, or, worse, the fictional can simply fall flat and limp at the feet of the real. Laing, a veteran of parsing the lives of artists for gems and loops that connect to her own, is able to evade both. In centering and expanding on a single episode, the fictional Acker’s agonies in the countdown to her wedding, we get the almost-real Acker thrust in a very real situation, with which readers can identify.

What emerges is a story as delicate as it is engrossing. In impressionistic yet precise language, Laing’s Kathy unspools herself: we see her packing house in the rain anxious yet “ecstatic to be able to sleep alone again.” In between considering the furniture of her future home, she trawls the internet, easily distracted by conspiracy theories These forays into the miseries and musings of others are not always asides, “death theirs and everyone else’s was beginning to seem more likely by the day” she considers when she hears that North Korea has carried out another nuclear test. It propels her into despair “not just for her own life but for all the lovely creatures, humans included and how honestly nice life could be.”

It is in these interludes that feature the Internet that Laing’s powers of literary alchemy are most on display. In juxtaposing the almost-real Kathy Acker against an innovation not quite of her time, we are led to consider the question of who and what might be said to constitute an “avant-garde” today. Does the internet, with its bottomless supply of worry and waste, fit so neatly with this resurrected Acker precisely because her own scattered and rebellious turns were early echoes of its creation? Or, on a darker note, would an Acker whose attentions were mislaid by the internet, by the possibilities that her husband 29 years her senior might get dementia, or that the world may end because of North Korea, have extinguished her potential? Crudo suggests suggests the latter fate may well have been possible, if not probable: Laing gives us an internet-addicted Kathy Acker in Crudo, Googling everything (including how to eat a crab) and perusing Instagram late into the night.

While the juxtaposition of a later technological innovation against an early innovator works well in Crudo, the selection of the current political moment as the setting for the novel’s action works less so. Interspersed in the book are generous allusions to the various political dramas fomented by the Trump Administration; considering Trump’s effort to see the eclipse of August 21, 2017 with his naked eyes Kathy quips “she didn’t like anything about him whatsoever, but she did understand why you might like to look at the sun eye to eye.” In other moments, Laing’s contemporary Kathy — who has just read a long essay on Jared and Ivanka — jumps headlong into political diatribe. “Who gave a fuck” she wonders: “No one liked Putin , likeability was irrelevant, what mattered was whether you could make people numb enough to change all the laws, change the entire system that was the game. Once you pardoned a corrupt Sheriff who’d openly run “concentration camps” for Latinos you were well on your way.”

It is a gamble to mess with time; to enlist the personalities of literati past in the service of your own fictional narrative, it is an even greater one to then allow offhand political commentary from the now to fall from their mouths. The risk does not quite pay off in Crudo, perhaps for the simple reason that we have not yet digested the prevailing mix of crisis and chaos enough to consider their artistic potentiality with the detachment that they require. Pushed into moments and scenes, these political frustrations (all shared by myself) have the hint of contrivance that is notably absent in the rest of Crudo.

But there is magic in Crudo, and it lies in the care with which its narrative gathers the fragile yet knotted skeins of our desires; of wanting love and fretting over lost freedoms, of desiring the making of art that transcends even as we descend into the banalities of our daily lives. Kathy Acker, a woman whose life and work were bound up with the opposing and sometimes self-defeating forces of creation and compassion, of looking into the future and yet having to survive the present, is a perfect narrative vehicle for this project. Crudo, is thus, the small miracle that comes from the amalgamation of two brilliant women, each one re-creating the other in mysterious yet illuminating ways.