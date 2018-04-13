Awayland: Stories

In Ramona Ausubel’s second collection of short fiction, Awayland, things both are and aren’t what they seem. A mother fades to mist before her grieving daughter. A Cyclops fills out an online dating profile. A cook leaves her job preparing food for astronauts in training for a Mars mission, only to find herself in a different sort of alien world, filled with donors and surrogates and in vitro fertilization; “If I wanted a baby,” she observes, “there was a planet of white-coated scientists together with the lush, young wombs of poorer women. All I had to do was travel there.” The point, or one of them, is that every landscape is strange or unknown, perhaps especially if it is a landscape we have created for ourselves. “The rest of the afternoon,” Ausubel observes of the woman and her disappearing parent, “the girl and her mother did what people do: went on in spite of what had changed.”

What Ausubel is evoking is love, which animates Awayland like the beating of a secret heart. Her characters can’t get along without it, although it is a source of turmoil and upheaval in their lives. Take Lucy, the protagonist of “Mother Land,” who moves from California to Africa with her boyfriend (known as “the African”) because she wants to be close to him, only to end up distanced from herself. “The African fell asleep just after dusk and woke at dawn,” Ausubel begins the story. “In late summer, when Lucy had met him in Los Angeles, this was reasonable. Long days, short nights. By mid-October, she felt half abandoned.” In Africa, dependent and unmoored, unable even to speak the language, “Lucy was the only thing she had not considered: meaningless.” Still, isn’t that the case with all of us? We create distinctions, Ausubel insists, that are nothing if not arbitrary, then cling to them as if they define something essential about who we are. The reality, Lucy realizes, as she and the African visit zebras at a game preserve, is that “[t]here was no separation between human and animal. All any of them were was skin and fur, muscle and oxygen, the ability to ear, to run, to raise their young.”

There’s more than a bit of the fairy tale to such a moment, with its blurring of the line between animal and human, and its air of removal from a familiar world. Something similar takes place in many of Awayland‘s eleven stories, which situate themselves between naturalism and fantasy. There’s that Cyclops, for instance, looking for love among the circuits of the Internet — he is both mythic, of his own species, and also in some way of ours. “I will not shackle your slender wrists to the cold walls or gnaw your nails down to the quick with my remaining teeth,” he promises. “I will not leave you hungry while I eat a roast goat at your feet. I’ve dealt with those issues.” In “Remedy,” a dying woman and her husband travel to Thailand for shared hand replacement surgery; “the only way to love your love after you die,” she imagines, “is to give him one of your hands.” Even “Club Zeus,” narrated by an American teenager working for the summer at a Turkish resort, veers into the unexpected when a tourist dies in one of the swimming pools. “The fat Russian man did not even exist to me this morning,” the boy insists.” But now, by afternoon, he is singular, and he will be in my life forever. I will bring him to bed with me tonight, his face down form floating in the pool of my mind. He will come to my last year of high school, maybe appear in my college essay, will be one of the stories I tell a beautiful girl I have a crush on to make her love me.”

The idea, of course, is that all we are, all we have, are stories; without them, we might . . . well . . . evaporate. It’s a faith Ausubel shares with Kelly Link, whose work also traverses a line between the concrete and the fantastic, drawing real emotion, real depth, from situations that can be deliriously extreme. “The Animal Mummies Wish to Thank the Following” operates as an annotated list, in which the mummified creatures at Cairo’s Egyptian Museum offer gratitude (but do they really?) to the donors, tourists, and others who keep them rooted to the world. “If the cat mummies must be grateful for one thing,” Ausubel explains, “it is that they are forever-cats and not forever-rodents. The cat mummies can think of nothing so embarrassing as that — the great gift a vole gets is, finally, to die.” Even in the afterlife, in other words, the hierarchies remain. “The girl remembered the water cycle: evaporation, condensation, precipitation,” she tells us at the end of “Fresh Water from the Sea,” that story of the mother who turns to vapor. “A storm broke over the girl, thunderheads, lightning, rain and rain and rain and rain.”

That’s a lovely image, one that, for all its roots in dissolution, reminds us that we might find reconciliation of a kind. That this doesn’t always look the way we expect goes without saying; just ask those cat mummies in the museum. This is the challenge of stories, that they offer us meaning, closure even — but only for a little while. In the end, we die, or those around us do, leaving us drenched in emotion, and also memory. Ausubel makes the point explicit in “High Desert,” among the most moving stories in the collection, which wrestles with an irreconcilable loss. “Two thousand years after her people left Jerusalem and eighty years after they left Turkey and twenty-nine years after the death of her daughter,” she writes, “the woman walks down the desert road and she feels her body letting go of her.” The sentence is full of echoes: mothers and daughters, and Turkey, and the sense of a woman adrift within her life. The body here, as throughout the book, is not a burden exactly but certainly a veil. And yet, after the mother has a hysterectomy, she is visited by her long-drowned daughter — another blurring of the boundaries or maybe a hallucination, who can tell? “Don’t tell me if you suffered,” the mother asks her. “Don’t tell me what it was like in the water before you got used to it.”

This, in the end, is all we can hope for, that our loved ones do not suffer, whatever else may happen to them. As for the rest, it’s inexplicable, a source of wonder and terror, the mystery at the center of the world. Such a mystery inflects the stories in Awayland, weighting them like wishes cast against the void. Or, as Ausubel writes, describing mummies so dead they no longer have bodies: “The nothing mummies are filled with prayers written on slips of papyrus, organs of faith. If the scientists came and cut them open, the nothing mummies wonder: Would the little piece of hieroglyphed papyrus rolling out be any less beautiful than the dried raisin of a heart? Aren’t they not only the container but the prayer itself?”