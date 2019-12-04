The B&N Podcast: Brian K. Vaughan on his Galactic Imagination

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

Today on the podcast we’re bringing you a conversation that features the wildest science fiction story in the galaxy — one that’s not been playing out not on television on a movie screen, but on the colorful pages of a comic book since 2012. Aptly named Saga, this expansive and increasingly unclassifiable outer space epic, co-created by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Fiona Staples, is many things: a story of star-crossed love between warring alien species, a soap opera featuring larger than life scenarios and stranger-than-human characters, a gritty war drama, a political satire, and the coming-of-age of one very special little girl. After 7 years, the series recently reached its halfway point, with the first 54 issues collected in the massive Saga: Compendium One. To mark the occasion, Barnes & Noble editor Joel Cunningham recently sat down with Vaughan to discuss the story’s genesis, his collaborative relationship with Staples, and what the future holds

THE ULTIMATE BINGE-READ!

Collecting the first nine volumes of the critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling series into one massive paperback, this compendium tells the entire story (so far!) of a girl named Hazel and her star-crossed parents. Features over 1,300 pages of gorgeously graphic full-color artwork, including a new cover from Eisner Award-winning SAGA co-creator FIONA STAPLES.

Collects SAGA #1-54

