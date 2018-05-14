Reality television is an unlikely muse, but then again, so many facets of our modern world qualify as “unlikely” that ranking them would take days. The world of reality programming has manifested itself in fiction: Christopher Beha’s 2014 novel Arts & Entertainments featured a protagonist who sells a sex tape featuring a now-famous ex; as a result, his own moral decay kicks in even as his celebrity standing rises. There’s also a meta-narrative component to the handling of reality television in other media: the acclaimed series UnREAL, now in its third season, is set against the backdrop of a The Bachelor−like TV show; creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro was the subject of a New Yorker profile in 2016. The structure of the comedy series Kroll Show was built around a clutch of interwoven reality shows-within-a-show, adopting their conventions (talking heads, stylized editing) even as they subverted them.

Of course, the impact of reality television on our culture has expanded at a dizzying rate since a onetime reality show host was elected president in late 2016. Comedian Anthony Atamanuik’s satirical The President Show arguably closed some sort of loop: reality show host as president as talk show host. If this was all fiction, it would be head-spinning, the kind of meta-narrative that Gary Shteyngart or Dana Spiotta might turn into a claustrophobic media-saturated nightmare — or a delirious comedy. Instead, the situation is far bleaker.

Given the extent to which the world of reality TV has insinuated itself into our culture at multiple levels, what could be timelier than Lucas Mann’s Captive Audience: On Love and Reality TV. It’s Mann’s third work of nonfiction: his debut, Class A, focused on the lives of the players of a minor league baseball team based in Iowa. His second book, Lord Fear, remained in the realm of nonfiction but took on a much more overtly personal subject: the life and death of Mann’s older brother, who died when the author was thirteen.

Captive Audience is at once less and more personal than its predecessor. Its first sentence suggests several of the layers on which its title works: “I have, for a long time, suggested that we get rid of cable.” This device, of addressing a very specific “you,” is sustained throughout the book, creating via inference a portrait of at least one aspect of Mann’s marriage alongside the forays into reality television that he makes throughout the book. And that “you,” whether the actual “you” of Mann’s wife or the implicit “you” of the reader, is therefore the captive audience of the book’s title. It’s a narrative choice both entirely in keeping with the reality television motif and a decision that’s ever so slightly sinister.

Mann’s structure throughout is deliberate: Each chapter is preceded by a quote from the talent website Casting Call Hub; the first chapter gives a good sense of the tone of some. “Please help me reach for the stars,” one young woman writes, “this is my dream and if it comes true, I can’t even imagine my life. Help me out. (: Help me be heard.” Initially, this device aroused more skepticism than anything else: were Mann’s intentions to criticize or mock those who feel that appearing on reality television is their gateway to a better life?

Gradually, the function of these quotations shifts. While some of them come from people who feel that any sort of familial quarreling or eccentricity is perfect for reality television, some of the epigraphs come from people whose stories do, in fact, sound genuinely fascinating: a man in his forties who grew up in poverty and has a lifelong dream of being a magician; a former pool-shooting champion fallen on hard times. Many of these people have stories of the sort that often form the core of a novel. A tension runs throughout this book about methods of storytelling, and it’s neatly summarized in the fact that we’re reading a book by an author of nonfiction about his obsession with reality television. (Perhaps a long-form podcast about how Mann came to write this book would add another layer to the proceedings.)

Over the course of the book, Mann summons up the ways in which reality television has gotten his interest over the years, from sitting as a kid before a television on which Cops played, to the way The Real World echoed aspects of his high school years, to more recent viewings of Vanderpump Rules and several shows in the Real Housewives franchise. Gradually, he also examines the way that reality television has become a kind of industry, including acting coaches — who, in decades past, might have taught aspiring actors — now helping would-be reality stars become a more defined version of themselves.

But some of the book’s most vital sections come when Mann interviews Brenda R. Weber, author of Makeover TV: Selfhood, Citizenship, and Celebrity and editor of Reality Gendervision: Sexuality and Gender on Transatlantic Reality Television. Their conversation spans a number of subjects, from the reasons why people watch reality television to the way in which the genre can be viewed as gendered. But late in the conversation, Mann gets at a question essential to this particular book.

Eventually I get around to asking Brenda Weber about reality TV’s relationship to memoir. They’re two forms that have run nearly parallel throughout my lifetime, each discussed as booming over the past couple of decades, each boom met by a certain amount of cultural handwringing about the triumph of greed and voyeurism and self-love over art.

Which means that, for all that Captive Audience is about reality television, it’s also about broader trends in storytelling. (Though it’s also notable that Weber disagrees with him on the two forms being somehow linked.) And it also gets at why Mann, whose experience with reality television is as a viewer rather than as a creator, has written this particular book: it’s a means by which to study nonfiction, the relationship people can have to nonfiction, and what that communal experience can mean.

Remember that this is a book that’s addressed to a particular “you.” About a quarter of the way into the book, Mann describes watching The Real Housewives of New York with his wife. “[W]e usually talk about the characters we’re watching and we usually disagree,” he notes. Mann describes watching a scene on the show in which Ramona Singer has a raw moment on camera, beginning a long section of dialogue in the first person singular and ending it in the first person plural. “She has, through simple pronoun shifting, wrangled control of the narrative,” Mann writes, and one presumes he’s calling attention to his own.

The final chapter of Captive Audience was written after the election of Donald Trump, and it ends by posing more questions, both about the dangers of passivity when encountering media and about the ways in which writing about something gradually becomes an all-encompassing task. National politics may have raised the stakes for this particular work: an investigation of the permutations of nonfiction storytelling transformed into an indictment of the state of culture in the early twenty-first century. “All I really know is how it feels — that’s the truth and that’s also the problem,” Mann writes. It’s a disquieting and contradictory note on which to end this book. But then, given the art form at its center, that seems like the truest choice he could have made.