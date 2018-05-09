The B&N Podcast: Christopher Moore

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

As a reviewer once memorably said of the comic novelist Christopher Moore, “Less may be more, but it isn’t Moore.” From the supernatural hijinks of books like Practical Demonkeeping to his upside-down takes on the likes of Shakespeare (Fool) or the Bible (Lamb) , Moore’s combination of sly wit, literary remixing and Looney-Tunes action means that his bestselling works of fiction are jam-packed with delights for readers. His new novel, Noir takes readers to a version of 1940s San Francisco in true Christopher Moore style. The author joins us to talk about his latest book, and how he took up writing to prove an editor wrong.

The absurdly outrageous, sarcastically satiric, and always entertaining New York Times bestselling author Christopher Moore returns in finest madcap form with this zany noir set on the mean streets of post-World War II San Francisco, and featuring a diverse cast of characters, including a hapless bartender; his Chinese sidekick; a doll with sharp angles and dangerous curves; a tight-lipped Air Force general; a wisecracking waif; Petey, a black mamba; and many more.

San Francisco. Summer, 1947. A dame walks into a saloon . . .

It’s not every afternoon that an enigmatic, comely blonde named Stilton (like the cheese) walks into the scruffy gin joint where Sammy “Two Toes” Tiffin tends bar. It’s love at first sight, but before Sammy can make his move, an Air Force general named Remy arrives with some urgent business. ’Cause when you need something done, Sammy is the guy to go to; he’s got the connections on the street.

Meanwhile, a suspicious flying object has been spotted up the Pacific coast in Washington State near Mount Rainer, followed by a mysterious plane crash in a distant patch of desert in New Mexico that goes by the name Roswell. But the real weirdness is happening on the streets of the City by the Bay.

When one of Sammy’s schemes goes south and the Cheese mysteriously vanishes, Sammy is forced to contend with his own dark secrets—and more than a few strange goings on—if he wants to find his girl.

Think Raymond Chandler meets Damon Runyon with more than a dash of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes All Stars. It’s all very, very Noir. It’s all very, very Christopher Moore.

This edition, available only at Barnes & Noble, includes an original essay by Christopher Moore in which he discusses the various plot, character, and stylistic elements that are of critical importance to a noir novel – and the extra special ingredients that he threw in for good measure.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.

Photo of Christopher Moore (c) Victoria Webb.