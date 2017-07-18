Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

In this in-depth conversation, Colson Whitehead talks with Miwa Messer about his dedication to writing from the point of view of “outsiders” and how his award-winning bestseller — and 2016 Oprah’s Book Club pick — The Underground Railroad went from idea to the page.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction and the National Book Award. Colson Whitehead’s bestselling The Underground Railroad follows the odyssey of Cora, a slave on a Georgia plantation, as she makes an audacious bid for freedom — one that takes her through an America both dramatically altered and painfully familiar. An imaginative triumph from an author whose inventions never fail to astonish.

