The B&N Podcast: Dan Brown

There’s no place better place to meet up with a voracious reader than in a bookstore, and if there’s one thing we learned from Dan Brown, it’s that he never stops reading. So we decided to get out of the studio and out among the shelves at a nearby Manhattan Barnes & Noble, where we met up with the author whose breakout book — remember The Da Vinci Code? — took on the impossible task of making the most famous painting in the world seem even more mysterious and fascinating. In no particular order, Dan Brown talked with Bill Tipper about the following: Charles Darwin, modern art, musical inspiration, and Brown’s latest Robert Langdon thriller, Origin. Spoiler alert: there are no spoilers.

In keeping with his trademark style, Dan Brown, author of The Da Vinci Code and Inferno, interweaves codes, science, religion, history, art, and architecture into this new novel. Origin thrusts Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon into the dangerous intersection of humankind’s two most enduring questions, and the earthshaking discovery that will answer them.

