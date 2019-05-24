The B&N Podcast: David Baldacci on What’s Hidden in Plain Sight

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

That’s the bestselling author David Baldacci, joining us to talk about his latest thriller, Redemption, the fifth novel featuring Detective Amos Decker and his astonishing powers of memory. I’m Bill Tipper and today on the podcast we’re joined by one of masters of the art of the thriller, who has been enthralling readers since his 1996 debut Absolute Power. The author of dozens of bestsellers and multiple series, Baldacci has taken readers from the mean streets to the Oval Office and back again, but there’s a special place in readers’ heart for his returning hero Amos Decker, a detective whose tragedy-haunted life and dogged sense of duty mean that each of his cases takes on a deeply personal dimension — and that’s never been more the case than in Redemption, as Decker’s visit to a loved one’s graveside is transformed by an encounter with a case out of his past. David Baldacci spoke with us about his latest twist-filled novel, and how his childhood in a storytelling family shaped the writer he is today.

Detective Amos Decker discovers that a mistake he made as a rookie detective may have led to deadly consequences in this compelling Memory Man thriller by #1 New York Times bestselling author David Baldacci.

Decker is visiting his hometown of Burlington, Ohio, when he’s approached by a man named Meryl Hawkins. Hawkins is a convicted murderer. In fact, he’s the very first killer Decker ever put behind bars. But he’s innocent, he claims. Now suffering from terminal cancer, it’s his dying wish that Decker clear his name. It’s unthinkable. The case was open and shut, with rock solid forensic evidence. But then Hawkins later turns up dead with a bullet in his head, and even Decker begins to have doubts. Is it possible that he really did get it wrong, all those years ago? Decker’s determined to uncover the truth, no matter the personal cost. But solving a case this cold may be impossible, especially when it becomes clear that someone doesn’t want the old case reopened. Someone who is willing to kill to keep the truth buried, and hide a decades-old secret that may have devastating repercussions….

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.