Sitting down to talk with the writer Dennis Lehane, one of the biggest challenges is not to stumble into spoilers. The author of novels like Mystic River and Shutter Island is dedicated to the art of keeping his reader off balance, as his complex and frequently troubled characters are brought to face uncomfortable and sometimes terrifying truths: the result is a kind of suspense that far outstrips the machinations of an ordinary thriller. On this episode of the podcast, Miwa Messer sits down with Dennis Lehane to talk – spoiler-free! – about latest novel, Since We Fell, and his career writing heart-stopping fiction.

Since We Fell follows Rachel Childs, a former journalist who, after an on-air mental breakdown, now lives as a virtual shut-in. In all other respects, however, she enjoys an ideal life with an ideal husband. Until a chance encounter on a rainy afternoon causes that ideal life to fray. As does Rachel’s marriage. As does Rachel herself. Sucked into a conspiracy thick with deception, violence, and possibly madness, Rachel must find the strength within herself to conquer unimaginable fears and mind-altering truths.

