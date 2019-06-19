The B&N Podcast: Elaine Welteroth on Coming into Her Own

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

As the groundbreaking editor in chief of Teen Vogue, Elaine Welteroth reinvented the fashion magazine, putting the big issues of the moment — class, race, equality, opportunity, and the changing political scene — at the heart of how her publication spoke to young readers. This bold approach brought Welteroth and her magazine a legion of passionately engaged fans, and a reputation as one of the most intriguing voices of her generation. Her powerful new book, More than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) draws on her own life experiences to serve as inspiration, guide, and reflection for those who are undervalued and underestimated. She joined B&N’s Miwa Messer in the studio for a talk about what it takes — and what it means — to fight to make one’s own voice heard.

In this part-manifesto, part-memoir, the revolutionary editor who infused social consciousness into the pages of Teen Vogue explores what it means to come into your own—on your own terms.

Throughout her life, Elaine Welteroth has climbed the ranks of media and fashion, shattering ceilings along the way. In this riveting and timely memoir, the groundbreaking journalist unpacks lessons on race, identity, and success through her own journey, from navigating her way as the unstoppable child of a unlikely interracial marriage in small-town California to finding herself on the frontlines of a modern movement for the next generation of change makers.

Welteroth moves beyond the headlines and highlight reels to share the profound lessons and struggles of being a barrier-breaker across so many intersections. As a young boss and the only black woman in the room, she’s had enough of the world telling her—and all women—they’re not enough. As she learns to rely on herself by looking both inward and upward, we’re ultimately reminded that we’re more than enough.

Author photo of Elaine Welteroth (c) Renell Medrano.