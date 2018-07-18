The B&N Podcast: Emily Giffin

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

The novelist Emily Giffin has been hailed by Vanity Fair as a “modern day Jane Austen.” Books like Something Borrowed, First Comes Love, and The One and Only have brought her endearingly flawed characters through the trials of modern adulthood — love, marriage, children — with humor, empathy and insight. Emily Giffin recently joined Barnes & Noble’s Amanda Cecil in our podcast studio to talk about her new novel All We Ever Wanted and its story of three characters who have to reconcile unexpected conflicts between the things they believe and the people they love.

In the riveting new novel from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of First Comes Love and Something Borrowed, three very different people must choose between their family and their values.

Nina Browning is living the good life after marrying into Nashville’s elite. More recently, her husband made a fortune selling his tech business, and their adored son has been accepted to Princeton. Yet sometimes the middle-class small-town girl in Nina wonders if she’s strayed from the person she once was. Tom Volpe is a single dad working multiple jobs while struggling to raise his headstrong daughter, Lyla. His road has been lonely, long, and hard, but he finally starts to relax after Lyla earns a scholarship to Windsor Academy, Nashville’s most prestigious private school. Amid so much wealth and privilege, Lyla doesn’t always fit in—and her overprotective father doesn’t help—but in most ways, she’s a typical teenaged girl, happy and thriving. Then, one photograph, snapped in a drunken moment at a party, changes everything. As the image spreads like wildfire, the Windsor community is instantly polarized, buzzing with controversy and assigning blame. At the heart of the lies and scandal, Tom, Nina, and Lyla are forced together—all questioning their closest relationships, asking themselves who they really are, and searching for the courage to live a life of true meaning. Bonus Nashville travel guide inside the B&N Exclusive Edition: Emily Giffin offers offers a personal tour of the neighborhoods, restaurants, and hotspots that served as the backdrop for All We Ever Wanted.

Explore more books by Emily Giffin.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.

Photo of Emily Giffin (c) Emmanuelle Choussy.

