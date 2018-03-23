The B&N Podcast: Ernest Cline

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

What happens when you turn your childhood obsessions with science fiction, fantasy and video games into a novel that contains them — and then that story itself becomes a touchstone for a new generation of fans? That’s what happened with Ernest Cline and Ready Player One, the bestselling story of a young gamer in a dystopian future who has to use his knowledge of 1980s pop culture to defeat an evil corporation — in both the virtual and real worlds. In this episode, recorded live at the 2017 Comic Con, Cline talks with B&N’s Joel Cunningham about his novel and his excitement to see it turned into a film by Steven Spielberg.

The bestselling cult classic—soon to be a major motion picture directed by Steven Spielberg.

In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time teenage Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. Wade’s devoted his life to studying the puzzles hidden within this world’s digital confines—puzzles that are based on their creator’s obsession with the pop culture of decades past and that promise massive power and fortune to whoever can unlock them.

But when Wade stumbles upon the first clue, he finds himself beset by players willing to kill to take this ultimate prize. The race is on, and if Wade’s going to survive, he’ll have to win—and confront the real world he’s always been so desperate to escape.

