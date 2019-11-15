The B&N Podcast: Eva Chen on Raising Readers (in Style!)

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

Welcome back to the B&N podcast. Our guest on today’s episode is author, editor, fashion maven, and social media star Eva Chen, who joins us to talk about her latest marvelous book for kids, Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure. Her career has been nothing short of a fantastic adventure itself, highlighted by her work at Elle and Teen Vogue before she became Lucky magazine’s youngest ever editor-in-chief. She joined the social media platform Instagram in 2015 where she became Head of Fashion Partnerships — and an Insta star in her own right with over 2 million followers. But she’s also a parent, and that experience led her to create picture books starring her young heroine Juno Valentine, whose exploits celebrate self-discovery with a touch of sass and style. Eva Chen joined B&N’s Amanda Cecil in our studio to talk about being a late bloomer, literary heroes, and raising readers.

Instagram superstar Eva Chen is back with Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure, featuring illustrations by Derek Desierto in a story that’s equal parts fashion fairy tale and guide to girl power.

It’s school picture day and Juno Valentine is having a fashion emergency! Her mom wants her to wear fabulous florals, her dad wants her to wear rainbow ruffles, but Juno’s not sure what to choose. And just when Juno thinks her conundrum couldn’t get any more complicated, her little brother, Finn, disappears into the magical hall of shoes! In an epic chase through time, Juno gets some help from female icons like Simone Biles, Audrey Hepburn, Annie Oakley, and Michelle Obama. Along the way, she discovers the self-confidence she needs to express herself in her own magical way.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.



