Fashion Climbing: A Memoir with Photographs

The late Bill Cunningham was most known for tirelessly photographing women out and about – he invented the street-style fashion shot – for nearly seventeen years for his “On the Street” and “Evening Hours” columns for the New York Times. (He worked for the paper for forty years). After his death in 2016 at age 87, an autobiographical manuscript was discovered and has now been published as the memoir Fashion Climbing. The book illuminates one of the fashion and newspaper world’s most quietly influential sensibilities. Cunningham’s point of view is singular not just when it comes to fashion – his photographs that became so popular in the Times were about life in New York manifested through the dress of regular people, and those wonderful moments when it transcended into quirky, utterly personal style or the joy of self-expression – which is very different than the paid “style” of the celebrities or the rich who borrow dresses that we may see in other types of photographs. The authenticity of showing the sartorial rhythms of the street that Cunningham provided readers week after week – and the phoniness that he rejected – was one reason he was so beloved when he died.

Cunningham was ubiquitous – not just on the street, but at the fashion show and at the society gala. You couldn’t cover fashion without — physically — tripping over him. At a Calvin Klein show, around 2011, I remember being huddled up with fellow reporters and photographers, waiting for the celebrities to come out. When they did, the media surged forward as a herd, and I nearly fell over someone crouched on the floor. It was Cunningham. He didn’t react, just patiently waited for the outburst to subside so that he could get his shot. (It turns out he endured much greater violence getting into the Paris shows as a fashion reporter in the 60s).

In 2010, the documentary “Bill Cunningham New York” let many of us get to know the very private Cunningham a whole lot better: he lived an ascetic existence in Carnegie Hall’s artist studios, sleeping on a cot in a tiny room surrounded by file cabinets stuffed with photos and negatives. There were other wonderfully odd people living in the building, and some served as his friends and confidants. And there was Cunningham’s nearly forgotten pre-photography life as a hatmaker and a fashion reporter, a period that this memoir sheds some welcome light on.

Fashion Climbing begins with a formative event that reads like something out of a dark fairy tale.

“There I was, four years old, decked out in my sister’s prettiest dress…That summer day, in 1933, as my back was pinned to the dining room wall, my eyes spattered tears all over the pink organdy full-skirted dress, my mother beat the hell out of me, and threatened every bone in my uninhibited body if I wore girls’ clothes again.”

Yet Cunningham would never be constrained – his entire life became dedicated to things of beauty, not least including women’s clothes. His descriptions of anything colorful, fancy or fun – from childhood Christmas decorations, the Maypole dances of his youth, or the swish of a beaded dress at a ball – are described with excitement. He writes with great wit and outright exuberance throughout. “And when it came to the romantic ball gowns, I thought I’d die of happiness!” he wrote of his early days working as a stock boy for lush department store Bonwit Teller.

After surviving trade school – his parents’ fruitless attempt to quash his idiosyncracy – and dropping out of Harvard, where he was miserable, Cunningham moved to New York City from Boston. “I took to New York City like a shooting star through the heavens,” he wrote. He continued working at Bonwit Teller, this time for their Manhattan store. Here, he became interested in hatmaking, and began spending time in the millinery department.

Cunningham’s parents insisted he continue some sort of formal schooling, enrolling him in classes in NYU, but his real education began with his gatecrashing hobby: sneaking into at society balls via a maze of service doors, just to be an observer to the latest ladies’ high fashions. Standing just out of sight, he’d watch “the way the gowns moved on the wearers, how the jewels hung, and how the hair laid on each head.”

Cunningham started his own hatmaking business in 1948 under the name “William J.” (He didn’t want to disgrace his family by using their name). He found a place in the West 50s that he could only afford if he volunteered to clean the building as well; he took side jobs as well. Some days, he writes, he ate only Ovaltine.

But what hats! Feathered hats that twisted and curled, hats decorated with life-size apples, hats molded into fruit shapes. Later, there were hats shaped like fish, and octopus hats whose tentacles swirled around the wearer’s head, furs that hid half the face. Of course, there were practical hats as well, for Cunningham’s older society-lady clientele; Cunningham learned quickly that to his chagrin, “conservative hats paid the bills.”

The next year he got an investor, and things began to take off. Still, young William J. lacked business sense, more prone to going into debt creating a fabulous show than balancing the books. For one 1956 show, Cunningham announced that he would begin at midnight, and that and the cast of the cast of My Fair Lady would be there. (He knew some of the cast members). He painted the bathtub gold and filled it with champagne. He purchased a hundred live orchids rented a dozen stuffed exotic birds from the Museum of Natural History. Well over five hundred people – plus the cops – came. Cunningham had to do the show on the sidewalk, where several Kennedy sisters sat in the front row. Finally, the excitement got to be too much, and he “broke down in tears at the excitement of the hats.”

But fashion changes constantly, and around 1960, people all but stopped wearing hats. Cunningham closed William J. The controversial editor of the fashion newspaper Womens Wear Daily, John Fairchild, hired him as a fashion reporter, and Cunningham had a new career. His vow to write with nothing but honesty about what he saw as a deadly serious undertaking – reviewing designers’ creations – soon had him banned from several runways.

“You’d think we were getting into heaven, the way we were carrying on,” Cunningham writes of the struggle. Yet Cunningham never comes off as a jaded fashion insider: he was always a gatecrasher at heart, just happy to be there.

Accepting the prestigious French Legion d’Honneur in 2008, Cunningham looked back on his career, saying, “He who seeks beauty shall find it.” With characteristic humility, he left out all the beauty he had revealed to the world.

With Cunningham’s passing, street photography and fashion lost a uniquely gifted eye that was always looking towards the unexpected – a closeup of gaggle of women in heels, a commuter jumping over a puddle in the rain, boys in low-riding jeans. Cunningham was interested in the street – he was in this sense a reporter, really. He wanted to know what was happening, not to invent trends out of thin air. And so, to create his weekly street fashion column, he rode his bicycle for hours every day, snapping hats, skirts, colors, coats, until his deadline came and it was up to him to make sense of it all. Maybe he’d noticed New Yorkers were all wearing black in the summer from his footage. Perhaps another week he’d caught the first trend of the summer — all off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. The appeal of Cunningham was that he was never playing the role of style arbiter: he was simply telling you what he’d seen. Looking over his findings every Sunday yielded a candylike rush. What’s new, Bill?

There was also a workmanlike quality to his photos, as if he were cataloging different types of animals in the wild. The women he caught in his lens were real, often in a rush: some held coffee cups and cell phones to their ears. Yet ending up in the column, even with phone in hand, meant you’d made it – or, more accurately, you had been seen. Almost every woman I know considered being photographed by Cunningham a “goal” in their New York lives. Some actually attained it.

In a world where so many fashion devotees’ sensibility has become defined by the narcissistic frame of the selfie, Cunningham’s reserve, paired with a boundless fascination for what everyone else was wearing, seems all the more precious.