The B&N Podcast: Hoda Kotb

The television journalist Hoda Kotb is not only familiar to millions of viewers who join her every morning as the anchor of the Today Show, but she’s also the author of multiple bestselling books, including Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee and Ten Years Later: Six People Who Faced Adversity and Transformed Their Lives. But her new book I’ve Loved You Since Forever is a departure, a children’s book celebrating the arrival of her daughter Haley Joy. Not only has it become a publishing sensation, it’s been adapted as a song by The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson. In this episode, Hoda Kotb sits down with Jim Mustich to talk about becoming a mother — and the inspiration for her new book.

I’ve Loved You Since Forever is a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child. This beautiful picture book is inspired by Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb’s heartwarming adoption of her baby girl, Haley Joy.

With Kotb’s lyrical text and stunning pictures by Suzie Mason, young ones and parents will want to snuggle up and read the pages of this book together, over and over again.

In the universe,

there was you and

there was me,

waiting for the day our

stars would meet. . .

Author photo of Hoda Kotb courtesy of NBC