I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death

The first time she was told that her writing was good by the instructors of a writing course, Maggie O’Farrell was so shocked at their praise that she ran outside into the middle of nowhere and straight into a ditch by the side of the road. There she was, up to her armpits in water, thinking: “I am going to die here.”

By her own reckoning, O’Farrell has amassed a fair number of mortal near-misses — seventeen, to be exact. The account of these experiences, all of a “liminal nature,” makes up the material of her memoir I Am, I Am, I Am. The title, derived from a sentence in the poet Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar, is a notable choice. The vagaries of literary memory have deemed that it is Plath’s death and never her life or work that are to be remembered. O’Farrell smartly reverses that tired paradigm, telling the story of a life, her life, entirely through its communion with death. Notwithstanding the living author, death is the protagonist in I Am, I Am, I Am; it lurks about on childhood trips to the store, in the listless boredom of teenagers gathered on a quay, in childbirth, in child rearing, in ocean swims and on mountain hikes.

The edges of things, O’Farrell confesses early on, have always fascinated her. Cliffs and coasts, sleep and waking, illness and health, the mundane and the malevolent have long been sources of wonder. It is the last that is the subject of the first story in the collection, the collision of the humdrum with the perverse and murderous. A mere teenager, O’Farrell is working at a holiday resort for travelers of a hippie bent. Employed thus, she serves breakfast and vacuums hotel rooms, gingerly treading around the “narratives inherent in possessions left strewn around.”

On lucky days, when she finishes early, she can go off for a walk on the nearby hillside before she has to report to the evening shift. On one such day, she sets off, making her way up the hill and paying no heed at all to the man she encounters on the path leading up. It is only when she sees him again near the summit that she becomes suddenly, acutely aware of his sinister intent: “He is blocking my way; he is waiting for me,” she realizes, knowing that it is too late to turn back, to run.

O’Farrell survives that day. In the midst of manic small talk, of dropping hints that others will come looking for her, she manages to throw off the binocular strap the man loops around her neck and reaches the bottom of the hill safely. The suspense of her getaway, poised as it is “between power and vulnerability,” is tremendous, a vivid explication “of how a situation can turn from benign to brutal in the blink of an eye, the space of a breath.” O’Farrell is familiar with the territory; the tensely pulled tendons of her fiction have prompted critics to focus on the way her novels mingle the thrilling nature of fear with the mystery of the unknown. The mastery is visible here, even when there is no mystery, just the magnification of a moment of terror.

O’Farrell survives, but the next girl does not. Things end with a visit from detectives investigating the murder of a young female hiker, choked with the strap of binoculars up on the hill. It is the same man, and O’Farrell identifies him, realizing that the police officer she spoke with after the first event never believed her, never wrote anything down, never tried to catch the man. Only dead girls deserve justice, only murders an investigation.

There are resemblances in O’Farrell’s interrupted engagements with death, but while occasions or circumstances may be similar, import varies. She almost drowns twice and is accosted at least one more time on a hiking path. She is not alone this second time, but instead of a binocular strap she feels the “cool metallic caress” of a machete against the skin of her throat and smells the “onion tang” of her scared assailant’s armpits. There is no pretense of civility here; to save her life she has to run, but only after being robbed. The first time she nearly downs, she is saved by a boy who loves her and so is watching her; the second time no one has noticed, and her survival is simply a gift of chance.

Chance appears often in the pages of I Am, I Am, I Am, underscoring each time the offhand and arbitrary scaffolding that holds up life itself. There is the car that barely misses her when she runs into the street as a child, the knives of a circus performer that could have pierced her limbs. In magnifying the free-falling lucidity of these instances, it’s no surprise that in a book about a woman’s brushes with death, a pervasive theme is the near omnipresence of male violence.

With the story of her mistreatment in childbirth, we see that this is not only true in the domain of individual psychopaths but is built into some of the very institutions to which women trust their lives. O’Farrell’s harrowing recounting of an emergency C-section she is forced to undergo when she is unable to give birth naturally reveals how routine decisions made by men, in this case a male consultant physician, can just about kill (and in many instances does just that). “Caesareans are a cult,” the condescending doctor tells her when she tries to explain that a childhood bout of encephalitis has left her with neurological damage. “Get up,” he commands. “Let me see you walk.” His conclusion is foregone; the label “malingerer” has been affixed to her like a scarlet letter, and she is not granted the procedure. It is only when she is about to bleed to death after three days of labor that he finally reconsiders.

To propose that there are lessons to be learned in the close consideration of these liminal moments, frozen in prose for the reader’s perusal, would be too trite a conclusion to attach to I Am, I Am, I Am. O’Farrell’s book is a long and lyric pause on life’s aborted endings; there is no clichéd prescription to the ready-made gratitude of end-of-life memoirs here. O’Farrell offers instead an invitation to hover intellectually and emotionally on the precipice with her. I Am, I Am, I Am celebrates the paradox of our mortality: our aptitude to live constantly, unfailing, as if death itself were a lie — or at least an extremely unlikely possibility.