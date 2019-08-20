The B&N Podcast: Ibram X. Kendi and the Call to Be an Antiracist

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Our guest on the podcast today is Ibram X. Kendi, here to talk about his new book How to Be an Antiracist. Kendi is a professor of history and international relations, and the founding director of American University’s Antiracist Research and Policy Center. In 2016, his book Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America appeared, a galvanizing new look at racism that posited, in the author’s words, a dual phenomenon – the simultaneous evolution of both racial progress and the advancement of racist ideas. Engrossing and provocative, Stamped from the Beginning took among a number of laurels the 2016 National Book for nonfiction, and in the crisis-crowded years since its analysis has only come to seem more urgent. So it’s wonderful to sit down with Ibram X. Kendi today to talk about his new book, How to Be an Antiracist an unclassifiable, powerful work that combines memoir and history, essayistic reflection and forceful propositions. Ibram X. Kendi, welcome to the B&N Podcast.

From the National Book Award–winning author of Stamped from the Beginning comes a bracingly original approach to understanding and uprooting racism and inequality in our society—and in ourselves.

“The only way to undo racism is to consistently identify and describe it—and then dismantle it.”

Ibram X. Kendi’s concept of antiracism reenergizes and reshapes the conversation about racial justice in America—but even more fundamentally, points us toward liberating new ways of thinking about ourselves and each other. In How to Be an Antiracist, Kendi asks us to think about what an antiracist society might look like, and how we can play an active role in building it.

In this book, Kendi weaves an electrifying combination of ethics, history, law, and science, bringing it all together with an engaging personal narrative of his own awakening to antiracism. How to Be an Antiracist is an essential work for anyone who wants to go beyond an awareness of racism to the next step: contributing to the formation of a truly just and equitable society.

