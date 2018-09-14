Ingrid Rossellini: “Know Thyself” and The Inspiration of History

Ingrid Rossellini’s Know Thyself: Western Identity from Classical Greece to the Renaissance is the culmination of a lifetime spent studying art and philosophy and, through those lenses, psychology. Not only studying, but pondering: as the author’s gaze encompasses the exhibits arranged in her metaphorical museum of a book, it connects them to one another to articulate probing questions about the cultural underpinnings of personality. Rooted in ancient Greece but extending through the rise and fall of Rome to the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, with the latter’s revelatory humanism, Rossellini’s book puts the self in the larger contexts—social, political, artistic—that gave it shape and substance in the epochs before the scourge of the digital selfie. The kernel of wisdom from which George Eliot’s novel Middlemarch grows—“For there is no creature whose inward being is so strong that it is not greatly determined by what lies outside it”—might well serve as an epigraph for Know Thyself’s exploration of the ancient and persistent, if temporarily eclipsed, legacy of the collective self.

When I arrived at Rossellini’s Manhattan apartment for our scheduled interview, I was clearly a day earlier than anticipated. With a graciousness and good humor that lifted my spirits as thoroughly as her book had exercised my mind, the author invited me to share lunch with her and her sisters, the actress Isabella Rossellini and the television journalist Pia Lindström, before we sat down to discuss Know Thyself. It was a lovely, civilized afternoon. What follows is an edited version of our conversation about the book.—James Mustich

James Mustich: Your book is clearly the culmination of a lifetime spent studying art and philosophy and psychology.

Ingrid Rossellini: Absolutely.

JM: It opens with the question: Who are you? Was writing this book in some way an attempt to answer that question for yourself, using all the tools of reading and looking and scholarship that your life has sharpened?

IR: Yes, absolutely. Because of course, you ask that question yourself, too. They say, “You come from a family of film…what does it have to do with that?” But I think [this work] is very visual. It’s the old-fashioned way to use images. Also, our father was doing documentaries, historical documentaries for a long time. And I love to do the research. I don’t want to be in front of the camera. I love the research, and the passion he had for history. So there’s a lot of my story there.

But there is also something larger. I think it’s a big consolation when one reads history. You realize that we’re not alone. We are a dot in this immense river of life, of thinking. And what an honor to be part of it. So it consoles you. Because if you think of yourself as a single individual, so small, you live, you die, — but if you’re part of this immense currents of life, and we all take this journey together, past and present. To me it gives me a sense of meaning to life. It helps me. That’s the feeling I have when I go to Europe, and you see the layers of the past. Here we forget about history; in Italy, you’re always reminded.

JM: There’s a church in Rome, I think it’s called St. Clemente…

IR: San Clement. I know San Clement.

JM: When I was there as a young man, I’d been told about it, and you go into the church, and off of the altar you can go downstairs. You go down layer by layer, and there’s a Mithraic temple.

IR: Temple. Absolutely.

JM: Then there’s another Pagan church, then an early Christian church, then all the way up to the modern church. So I’m down there for an hour-and-a-half, just looking around and thinking. And when I walked up, I step out, on to the altar, and I’m in the middle of a wedding that’s going on. That to me is Italy—from prehistoric all the way up to modern times.

IR: Yes. Talking of San Clemente: One of my favorite symbols (and you find that very much in art) is the symbol of the tree. You remember, there is this big…the central mosaic is a big, beautiful tree.

JM: That’s right. Yes.

IR: So it’s the idea that there are the roots, but then the tree moves toward the sky. In Puglia, if you go to Otranto, [there is] a church, and you enter the church, and it’s the base of a tree. The nave is the trunk of the tree. So the symbol of the tree is very beautiful, because the roots go deep in all these different layers. And then, everything comes together in Christ.

JM: How interesting.

JM: What do you hope that the common reader will take from your book? I told you, riding up in the elevator…

IR: Yes.

JM: …with someone who lives in the building, she said, “Have you read her book?” I said, “Yes, I’m here to talk about it.” She said, “I loved it.” And then she said, “And I’m just a normal person.”

IR: “A normal person.” That’s so sweet.

I think very often we’ve become too specialized. You have history, then you have philosophy, and then you have art history. But they are all divided. If you don’t have the connection, how can you understand? So first, I said: You need an interdisciplinary approach. But also, because we have forgotten so much, I said, let’s try to explain everything I mention. I explain Plato. I said, OK, if you don’t know anything, how can I write in a couple of pages even a sense of what it is? Because there is an outline, how things are connected—how the Greek thinking influenced the Roman kind of thinking, and so the law, and then it filters into Christianity. One thing scrolls into the other. It’s always the mix of cultures. People want to push history forward. Right?

JM: Yes

IR: And when you read history, it’s so exciting, it’s so beautiful. Even the words we use — that’s why I love etymology. When you say desiderare, “to desire” or “to consider,” you “align your thought to the star!” We don’t even realize it. We say these beautiful things. Even words have layers of meaning. Right?

JM: Yes.

IR: So I just hope that it provides some sort of base. Because many people are intimidated. But I think there are many people who are interested. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is full of people. But sometimes you don’t know at what are you supposed to look!

So in that sense, I just hope it can be a useful book.

JM: That’s a great service. You start the book in ancient Greece, and you move up through the Renaissance.

IR: Yes.

JM: To me, the book was like a museum where there is an exhibit, and you move from one hall to the next.

IR: Exactly. You can read it in parts also. It depends. The people that know about it say, ‘Oh, it’s very easy.’ People who have forgotten everything say it’s complex, so they’re reading it very slowly. That’s fine. So you go at your own pace.

There is such a tremendous crisis of identity, even in America. I am so surprised. When I came here, the country was — I was so impressed, being European, this belief in the future, the sense of optimism. It’s gone. Now we are in a sense of darkness. We are lost. We don’t know who we are any more. The papers are full of it. We are questioning our own identity. But you see that through history. It happens very often. This time it’s a little dramatic, because we’re going so fast with everything else. I don’t know what the answer would be.

But I just thought to myself: We’ve always asked the same question also—identity. “When we talk about identity, is it me alone, or is it me in relation to others?” I think that I eventually realized you can’t separate yourself from the others. It’s you, but also your responsibility within the community.

The Greeks are wonderful, because they understood this — so many of the things we say come from them. But then it evolves, and goes into the Romans. The [American] founding fathers, for example. It’s fascinating how much they knew about the past. Literally, they memorized Cicero. So they took many of these elements, but always with the idea, which to me is so fundamental today: you can have a perfect system, create democracy and all of that. But if people lose the sense of value, the belief in certain principles that are there, and they are steady and they are strong — the sense of virtus as the Romans would have said — nothing can hold.

You need the commitment of the citizen. We are losing that. We are closing ourselves up in our little universe, and… How can you put the country together? It’s the same problem in Europe.

JM: I know you’re a scholar of Petrarch. As you go through this sequence of different kinds of knowledge and wisdom, from Ancient Greece, through Rome, the Middle Ages, Humanism, and the Renaissance, all of the learning at the start of that disappeared for a while.

IR: For a while, yes.

JM: Petrarch was instrumental in Humanism coming back. Do you think that’s something that’s cyclical and is happening?

IR: Absolutely. I see also humanities in journalism. Yesterday there was beautiful piece — I don’t know if you read it — by David Brooks. Read it. It’s so timely.

He says, Europe is like the mother, our beginning. Then we separated; we took the values. But that’s our root there. We cannot separate it.

First, what I find fantastic is that we in the West lose our culture. And the people that you give it back were the so-called arch-enemies, the Muslims. First you go there and you try to exterminate them, and then — they have beautiful cities, beautiful cultures, and they gave us back our own culture!

JM: If I recall this correctly, most of Aristotle comes down to us through Islamic scholars.

IR: Islamic scholars. They studied and wrote commentaries, and it’s from that Thomas Aquinas elaborates, and [this] creates the idea of the Renaissance.

Of course, religion, when you’re desperate in life, of course, it’s all mysticism. And then life starts to become better, it improves. So all of a sudden [people] don’t want to think only of the afterworld. This changes completely the perspective—not to prepare yourself for death, but it’s like God gave humans the capacity to improve this world. Maybe that’s what he wants from us. It’s completely another version of it. But then, you are justified to work here and try to improve the world here—and that’s the Renaissance.

Scholars interpret the Renaissance as this glorious period where the individual emerges. It does. But in part. But it’s also…it also ends with the great disappointment. Somehow, I finished that time, because it’s really the beginning of the modern era, when we start to doubt that maybe we’re not that phenomenal being… Because we are the end of the universe. Eh, maybe… Montaigne. It’s amazing. It’s the skepticism about the self. It’s like, “What do I know?” All of a sudden… But the lesson of being more humble, it’s a good one. Something I love about the Greeks: They always said the most dangerous thing in humans is hubris. If you give them adulation, people become successful, they go crazy! You see a transformation. It is a very dangerous disease. And our President is sort of an example of that… They lose it.

So a lesson on being humble is to compensate and reinvent oneself. But it’s always a new beginning.

JM: Yes. There’s an implicit faith in the book that the past can illuminate the present…

IR: Hopefully.

JM: …but in ways that influence the mind as well as the body politic.

IR: Yes.

JM: So your theme is psychological, in a way, as much as it’s historical.

IR: Yes.

JM: I came across a sentence while I was reading your book that I thought you would like. There’s a book on Joseph Conrad called The Dawn Watch by a woman named Maya Jasanoff. Here is the sentence. “History is like therapy for the present. It makes it talk about its parents.”

IR: Oh, beautiful. I love that. That is so true. It’s so true! You go to a therapist and you talk about your childhood.. There are many things in our past. When I left Europe thirty years ago, there was a sense…you know, Europeans never believed things are going to get [better], like when you’re an old person, you become less…you have less faith in the future. Americans, were teenagers, were all faith. Now this country is getting older.

JM: It’s a very good metaphor.

IR: There are always problems in the world, but at this moment particularly, it is so strange—and so unexpected. No one would have imagined it here, now…

JM: This quickly.

IR: This quickly. And how fast you can undo things also scares me so much. So I think in that sense, to think of the past, or to reflect on who we are — maybe it is the first step to try to find answers. Hopefully.

JM: You’re the child of very famous parents. Do you think there’s any way in which growing up in the shadow of celebrity informed your interest in this longer view of human development and so on?

IR: Yes, absolutely. I realized, for example, with my parents, they were very humble, both of them, which was a great lesson in life. They never wanted to talk about their work. They never wanted us to put them on a pedestal. It’s work like everything else. Which is really remarkable, because you know how people are.

JM: Yes.

IR: But I saw the power of the myth. My mother, people really thought that she walked on water. You say, “What did she do at home?” Her favorite thing—cleaning. My mother said, “I would have been a cleaning lady.” Everybody gets upset.: “Oh, this is not true; she must have sat there and listened to classical music.” Because they don’t want that reality. And they were cruel with her when she grew old, literally. People in front of her talked like she wasn’t there. “Is that Ingrid Bergman? It can’t be. That old… No, it can’t be her.” But she’s not on the screen. She’s right there. And they got angry that she grew old and she changed. It’s so strange.

So I realized how we do want to create these images that are bigger than us, because we do it throughout history.

But at the same time, there’s now it has become everybody wants to be a celebrity, everybody wants to be at the center of the world. I think there’s too much emphasis on the Self as a small entity. So there are lots of… That wasn’t their attitude. Again, Mama was so humble, was so sweet, in that she never played the Star. Absolutely. But I saw what happened around her.

So I think there are many things that made me — I don’t want that world, and I just would never have gone into movies. Not that I don’t like movies, but it’s not me. And yes, it made see in a wider perspective. I don’t know. It’s very strange.

My father had a passion for history. He came to that later in his life.

JM: Those are very striking movies, that series of documentaries.

IR: Yes. Pascal.

JM: Augustine. Socrates. The Rise of Louis XIV.

IR: The Rise of Louis XIV is great. Others maybe are not great. He did it with very little money. So maybe it’s slow, and sometimes not… But the idea was wonderful. It was at the beginning of television — there was no History Channel.

Louis de Quatorze is very much about the images…the power, the representation of power, the grandeur, to impress the eyes so the mind will be overwhelmed by the power…

JM: There’s a real sense in those movies, where he, or the camera, and the viewer through the camera, is pondering what it’s seeing.

IR: Yes.

JM: Again, you’re moving through these spaces that have these meanings in them. You’re not really directed to think this or that about them, but just to absorb it.

IR: To absorb it. Father always said — in Italian it works better than in English — He says “the camera is to be a witness.” “I want to show, not demonstrate.” It’s true, because he tries not to lead you to things, and then you draw your own conclusions as much as possible. Sometimes he didn’t succeed. But the intentions were good. I think it was really an important effort.

JM: What’s valuable about your book is the way it sets these thoughts about identity and our relation to the wider world in this broader context, to allow us to ponder them, just as your father’s film did, that we were talking about.

IR: Yes.

JM: Seems to me that, in our kind of internet-driven age, while we have more and more information, everything is stripped of context.

IR: Absolutely.

JM: Everything is the present moment, and there’s a news-feed coming, and then it goes away, and there is not the opportunity or the encouragement to think about things, and to find out who we are independently and then also in relation to others.

IR: So true.

JM: To me, that’s kind of the message of the book.

IR: I was just reading something when I was in Italy by a neurologist who says the mind grows slowly. That’s why childhood is so long. Yes, much information goes straight to the surface. But in addition, to have it sit with your and change you takes time. And if we go so fast, we don’t absorb anything. We don’t mentally metabolize the ideas.

So when you read history, you realize there’s a lot to consider, and things you can see from many different perspectives.

JM: One last question. This is a book very much about the Western tradition. How do you think it might speak to people from other traditions?

IR: I know. I didn’t like to put the “Western Tradition.” Because nowadays, they say, “Well, what about the…” And I said that in the introduction: geographically, I take that part because it’s the Greek, the Roman, the Renaissance—that part of the world. But from the beginning of the book I say there has always been a mix. When Alexander the Great conquers, he goes all the way to India. The Hellenic culture is mixed with others. So it’s always been this cross-pollination of ideas. It’s always existed.

