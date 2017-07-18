Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Leo Tolstoy famously passed down the notion that happy families are all alike, but unhappy families are each unhappy in their own way. In J. Courtney Sullivan’s fiction, though, happiness and unhappiness aren’t states of being but unpredictable currents that sweep families along and deposit them in unexpected new places. In this episode of the B&N podcast, J. Courtney Sullivan talks with Amanda Cecil about her latest novel, Saints for All Occasions, how events from her own family life inspired her tale of an Irish-American clan with a secret in the past.

A sweeping, unforgettable novel from The New York Times best-selling author of Maine, about the hope, sacrifice, and love between two sisters and the secret that drives them apart.

