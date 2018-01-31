The B&N Podcast: James Dashner

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

As readers we love to get lost in stories — but as fans, we’ve become addicted to “world building” — the excitement of exploring the terrain of a magical continent or alternate future. In this episode of the podcast, James Dashner, author of the Maze Runner series, joins us as The Death Cure, the third of his books to be adapted for the screen, arrives in theaters. He talks with us about how his lifelong love of movies has shaped his work, and about what he’s come to learn about the power of storytelling.

WICKED has taken everything from Thomas: his life, his memories, and now his only friends—the Gladers. But it’s finally over. The trials are complete, after one final test.

What WICKED doesn’t know is that Thomas remembers far more than they think. And it’s enough to prove that he can’t believe a word of what they say.

Thomas beat the Maze. He survived the Scorch. He’ll risk anything to save his friends. But the truth might be what ends it all.

The time for lies is over.

The first two books, The Maze Runner and The Scorch Trials, are also #1 worldwide blockbusters featuring the star of MTV’s Teen Wolf, Dylan O’Brien; Kaya Scodelario; Aml Ameen; Will Poulter; and Thomas Brodie-Sangster!

Also look for The Fever Code, the much-buzzed-about series conclusion that finally reveals the story of how the maze was built, and James Dashner’s newest bestselling series, the Mortality Doctrine: The Eye of Minds, The Rule of Thoughts, and The Game of Lives.

