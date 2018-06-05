The B&N Podcast: James Patterson on “The President is Missing”

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

When James Patterson sets out to write a thriller, he doesn’t take half measures. With his latest novel, The President is Missing, the creator of Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club and countless page-turners proves once again that nobody knows more about how to keep readers’ pulses racing. But for this project, he couldn’t go it alone: he needed the kind of inside knowledge only his co-author, former President Bill Clinton, could provide. In this special episode of the B&N Podcast, recorded on the eve of publication, James Patterson sits down with B&N’s James Mustich to talk about how he and President Clinton collaborated, and the very serious message he hopes readers will take away once the thrill ride is over.

The publishing event of 2018: Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing is a superlative thriller . . . one that can really happen, and one that must not be missed.

The President Is Missing confronts a threat so huge that it jeopardizes not just Pennsylvania Avenue and Wall Street, but all of America. Uncertainty and fear grip the nation. There are whispers of cyberterror and espionage and a traitor in the Cabinet. Even the President himself becomes a suspect, and then he disappears from public view . . .

Set over the course of three days, The President Is Missing sheds a stunning light upon the inner workings and vulnerabilities of our nation. Filled with information that only a former Commander-in-Chief could know, this is the most authentic, terrifying novel to come along in many years. And a timely, historic story that will be read–and talked about–for years to come.

