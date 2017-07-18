Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

John Grisham’s new novel, like to many before, turns on a crime: but in Camino Island it’s the theft of a rare manuscript and the ins and outs of the black market in stolen books. In this episode of the B&N Podcast, John Grisham talks with Jim Mustich about how his first audience for fiction was an unintended one: a law school professor who read with a distinctly critical eye.

A daring heist from a vault deep below Princeton University and a colorful bookseller in a sleepy Florida resort town are connected in this sun-drenched tale of rare manuscripts and shady dealings from the master of the legal thriller.

