The B&N Podcast: John Scalzi

For a writer who has spent so many books imagining the future, for the novelist John Scalzi there’s no time like the present. The award-winning author of the celebrated Old Man’s War series joins B&N’s Jim Killen to talk about his new book Head On, which returns readers to the near-future America of his novel Lock In, which introduced FBI agent Chris Shayne and the fascinating world of the Haydens. In this episode, John Scalzi talks about the ideas behind his latest novel and the challenges of writing “near-future” SF — as well as his influences, his childhood, and why right now may be the greatest time yet to be a reader of science fiction.

John Scalzi returns with Head On, the standalone follow-up to the New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed Lock In. Chilling near-future SF with the thrills of a gritty cop procedural, Head On brings Scalzi’s trademark snappy dialogue and technological speculation to the future world of sports.

Hilketa is a frenetic and violent pastime where players attack each other with swords and hammers. The main goal of the game: obtain your opponent’s head and carry it through the goalposts. With flesh and bone bodies, a sport like this would be impossible. But all the players are “threeps,” robot-like bodies controlled by people with Haden’s Syndrome, so anything goes. No one gets hurt, but the brutality is real and the crowds love it.

Until a star athlete drops dead on the playing field.

Is it an accident or murder? FBI agents and Haden-related crime investigators, Chris Shane and Leslie Vann, are called in to uncover the truth—and in doing so travel to the darker side of the fast-growing sport of Hilketa, where fortunes are made or lost, and where players and owners do whatever it takes to win, on and off the field.

Author photo of John Scalzi (c) Athena Scalzi.