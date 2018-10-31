The B&N Podcast: Joseph Fink

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Happy Halloween! Our guest on today’s appropriately spooky episode we talk with Joseph Fink, who has introduced millions of listeners and readers to the delightfully eerie goings-on in a very strange southwestern town through the hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale, and the bestselling book of the same name. In his thrilling new novel Alice Isn’t Dead, Joseph Fink has given us a story outside of the Night Vale universe but fully partaking of its spirit, a work that combines horror and fast-paced suspense in the story of a woman searching for her wife, whose disappearance seems disturbingly connected to news reports of major tragedies across the country. Fink joined B&N Science Fiction and Fantasy blog editor Joel Cunningham in our studio, to talk about his love of horror films, the books of his childhood, and what he sets out to do for listeners – and readers – with every creation.

From the New York Times bestselling co-author of It Devours! and Welcome to Night Vale comes a fast-paced thriller about a truck driver searching across America for the wife she had long assumed to be dead.

“This is not a story. It’s a road trip.” Keisha Taylor lived a quiet life with her wife, Alice, until the day that Alice disappeared. After months of searching, presuming she was dead, Keisha held a funeral, mourned, and gradually tried to get on with her life. But that was before Keisha started to see her wife, again and again, in the background of news reports from all over America. Alice isn’t dead, and she is showing up at every major tragedy and accident in the country. Following a line of clues, Keisha takes a job with a trucking company, Bay and Creek Transportation, and begins searching for Alice. She eventually stumbles on an otherworldly conflict being waged in the quiet corners of our nation’s highway system—uncovering a conspiracy that goes way beyond one missing woman. Why did Alice disappear? What does she have to do with this secret war between inhuman killers? Why did the chicken cross the road? These questions, and many more will be answered in Alice Isn’t Dead. See all books by Joseph Fink

