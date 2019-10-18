The B&N Podcast: Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton on Home Work

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper.

We’re joined on this episode of the B&N podcast by Julie Andrews and her daughter and co-author Emma Walton Hamilton, for a conversation about Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years. Julie Andrews is the sort of guest for whom the phrase “needs no introduction” was invented, but here’s one thing worth mentioning at the start: if you didn’t know that the singer, actor and Academy Award-winning star of Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Victor/Victoria and many other films was also the author of an absolutely wonderful memoir of growing up singing and traveling the vaudeville circuit in postwar Britain, do yourself a favor and go and get her 2008 memoir Home. But in the meantime, you can savor the wealth of stories in Home Work, which brings us in just as Andrews, a young mother and stage star, arrives in Hollywood, ready to start her career in movies with Walt Disney and Mary Poppins. It’s a scintillating story that unfolds not just Andrews’ fascinating career and often tumultuous family life, but a keen observer’s inside view of moviemaking on some cinematically legendary sets. B&N’s Bill Tipper had the chance to speak with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton together via phone, and he wanted to know what it was like to work both as mother and daughter, and co-authors of this splendid true story.

In this follow-up to her critically acclaimed memoir, Home, Julie Andrews shares reflections on her astonishing career, including such classics as Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and Victor/Victoria.

In Home, the number one New York Times international bestseller, Julie Andrews recounted her difficult childhood and her emergence as an acclaimed singer and performer on the stage. With this second memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Andrews picks up the story with her arrival in Hollywood and her phenomenal rise to fame in her earliest films— Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Andrews describes her years in the film industry — from the incredible highs to the challenging lows. Not only does she discuss her work in now-classic films and her collaborations with giants of cinema and television, she also unveils her personal story of adjusting to a new and often daunting world, dealing with the demands of unimaginable success, being a new mother, the end of her first marriage, embracing two stepchildren, adopting two more children, and falling in love with the brilliant and mercurial Blake Edwards. The pair worked together in numerous films, including Victor/Victoria, the gender-bending comedy that garnered multiple Oscar nominations.

Cowritten with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, and told with Andrews’s trademark charm and candor, Home Work takes us on a rare and intimate journey into an extraordinary life that is funny, heartrending, and inspiring.

Explore more books by Julie Andrews.

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.



