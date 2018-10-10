The B&N Podcast: Kate Atkinson’s Spy Games

Every author has a story beyond the one that they put down on paper. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes between the lines with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, what confounds them, and what they were thinking when they wrote the books we’re talking about.

Kate Atkinson is the internationally bestselling author of eleven books including the award-winning international bestseller Life After Life, the Whitbread-award winning Behind the Scenes at the Museum, and four sublime novels featuring the cases of private investigator Jackson Brodie. Atkinson’s storytelling abilities are like no other writer’s – her novels combine curl-up-in-an-armchair transporting pleasure with a penchant for unexpected revelations and disjunctions offer dazzling shifts in perspective. Her latest novel, Transcription, is an almost perfect marriage of writer and subject, a story of spies and teacups, Nazi traitors and double agents, sexism in the workplace and secrets that lie dormant for decades before returning to life. The result is an exploration of loyalty and identity, a meditation on the stories we tell ourselves about who we are — and a great deal of fun. We sat down with Kate Atkinson to talk about Transcription, her dive into of the archives of the MI5 and the magic of fiction.

In 1940, eighteen-year old Juliet Armstrong is reluctantly recruited into the world of espionage. Sent to an obscure department of MI5 tasked with monitoring the comings and goings of British Fascist sympathizers, she discovers the work to be by turns both tedious and terrifying. But after the war has ended, she presumes the events of those years have been relegated to the past forever.

Ten years later, now a radio producer at the BBC, Juliet is unexpectedly confronted by figures from her past. A different war is being fought now, on a different battleground, but Juliet finds herself once more under threat. A bill of reckoning is due, and she finally begins to realize that there is no action without consequence.

Transcription is a work of rare depth and texture, a bravura modern novel of extraordinary power, wit and empathy. It is a triumphant work of fiction from one of the best writers of our time.

See more books by Kate Atkinson

Like this podcast? Subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher to discover intriguing new conversations every week.

Author photo of Kate Atkinson (c) Euan Myles.